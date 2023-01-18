As a new year rolls in, bringing with it an assortment of fitness goals and health-related resolutions, many Americans sketch out detailed exercise routines, plan daily trips to the gym, and weigh the nutritional value of a bowl of oatmeal versus a buttered bagel.
In addition to healthier food choices, regular exercise is vital to living a higher quality of life, especially for older adults.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults sixty-five and older exercise at least thirty minutes a day. Regular exercise, such as brisk walking and water aerobics, build a stronger, more stable body, improving one’s ability to carry out everyday activities.
What are some of the benefits of regular exercise?
1) Regular exercise improves one’s mental health, helping an individual to maintain clear learning, thinking, and judgement skills as he or she ages.
2) Exercise helps relieve stress, improves one’s mood, and reduces feelings of depression and anxiety. It also helps one sleep better.
3) Exercise aids with weight loss and immune function, lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol levels, and reduces the risk of some diseases, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some forms of cancer (breast, kidney, etc.).
4) Exercise also strengthens muscles and bones while increasing flexibility. By improving strength and balance, exercise lessens the chance of falls or injuries from falls, enabling an older individual to safely accomplish daily activities like grocery shopping or climbing stairs.
For older adults, exercise and regular movement increases not only their ability to live well but also their ability to live longer.
To help local seniors remain active, the Johnson County Senior Center offers a variety of fitness options throughout the week: Chair Yoga, Silver Sneakers, Line Dancing, Zumba for Seniors, Arthritis Class and many other types of outdoor exercise are available in warmer seasons. Available Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm, the exercise room provides access to treadmills, elliptical machines, exercise balls, a Bowflex machine, and more.
In the coming months, the Center also hopes to restart its Tai Chi class which helps improve one’s balance, flexibility, and strength.
As one Senior Center member says, “We either use it or we lose it.”
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its fitness classes, visit the Center M-F 9am to 4pm. You can also visit www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com or call 727-8883.