For many, it's among the first phone numbers memorized as children -- 911. Just as the city of Gotham would raise a spotlight to signal Batman, dial those numbers in times of grave danger, and help will come.
As adults, it can be easy to take for granted that these services will always be there if and when needed. The term first responder has evolved in recent years but is generally understood to mean a person with specialized training who is among the first to receive and answer a call for emergency assistance and render aid. In this edition, we salute those remarkable individuals who put the life and safety of strangers first, oftentimes at great personal risk.
The emergency response begins when a call is answered by a dispatcher with Johnson County 911 Emergency Communications Department, located in Mountain City. During a three-month training period, dispatchers are evaluated for their ability to multitask and remain calm under pressure, often needing to juggle two or three conversations simultaneously to direct the appropriate agencies to where help is needed. While the profession can be a fulfilling career, it is not suited for everyone. A study published in the Journal of Traumatic Stress found that as much as 24 percent of 911 dispatchers exhibit symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). That's comparable to the results of similar studies of law enforcement officers and firefighters. The impacts of stress, exposure to critical incidents, and the ever-evolving technical aspects of their work environment are a few of the challenges that lead to burnout and high turnover.
Often first on the scene are police officers tasked with neutralizing active threats and investigating where crime is suspected to have occurred. The police department in Mountain City has nine officers state certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, responsible for developing and enforcing training for all local police in Tennessee.
Asked how he and his officers cope with the dangers and stress they encounter on the job, Mountain City Police Chief Joey Norris said, "Not everyone can do it. It isn't a job you do for the money. It's a job you do for the passion of it. Mountain City is a beautiful place to live, and we truly appreciate the support we get from the community."
Johnson County Sheriff's Department, led by Sheriff Eddie Tester, not only serves the people of the county but also collaborates with the school system to train the School Resource Officers (SRO) posted at each of the county's six public schools. SRO training consists of a 40-hour course covering security breaches, juvenile law, and written tests, in addition to the standard ten-week peace officer training.
Volunteers first on the scene get the job done
Johnson County is also home to nine all-volunteer fire departments across Mountain City, Trade, Butler, Laurel Bloomery, and Shady Valley. According to Second District Volunteer Fire Department Captain Chris Pierce, departments "don't see as many volunteers as we used to." The department may see only one new volunteer every year or so. Pierce adds, "We do a lot of training, and that takes time away from family." Of those who devote their time, many are retired career firefighters. Fortunately for Johnson County, fighting fire is a coordinated effort. For any structure fire in the county, one call is automatically dispatched to four of the seven departments. Additional support for other types of fire, medical, or motor vehicle accident calls is available by request of the first department on the scene. Departmental monthly training is supplemented with coordinated drills involving the various departments every few months.
Johnson County Rescue and EMS, a private, not-for-profit organization, has served the community by providing emergency medical care and transport for more than fifty years. Without funding from the county or Mountain City, where it is based, Johnson County Rescue covers all of the nearly three hundred square miles of mostly rural Johnson County. The narrow, winding roads over and around mountains can sometimes make getting critically injured patients to their destination safely and efficiently a real challenge.
It's said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. For Johnson County Emergency Management (JCEM) Director Jason Blevins and his team, preparation is the key word. Natural disasters generally can't be prevented, so it falls to the JCEM to ensure the county has plans in place and remains ready to execute should the need arise. By coordinating the efforts of multiple city, county, and state agencies in the midst of an emergency and communicating with the residents, JCEM is able to mitigate losses and get resources to the community faster.