Thanks to Black Bear Wine and Spirits business owners Tom, Becky, and Clay Stanley’s generous donation, Johnson County’s rescued cats now have a larger place to run. The cat patio, or “Catio,” expansion took approximately a month to complete and is now open for use.
Affectionately referred to as the Speedway, felines of all shapes and sizes can be seen racing through the new outdoor shelter, relishing the much larger space of their new digs.
When asked what motivated the business owners to make such a large donation, the family mentioned wanting to support the Rescue D.O.G. End of Life Sanctuary’s mission.
“We respect Missy so much,” said Becky. “She does so much for the community, and she gives so much.”
“We are animal lovers," Becky added. "Our boys have volunteered at the rescue, but we are so busy, and we don’t have time. Still, we wanted to help. If everybody would help, give their time, their support, and donate money, it makes a huge impact. The animals need it.”
The new Catio was costly, but the Stanleys feel the money was well spent and are thrilled to be able to help fund the project.
Becky emphasized that a lot of people in Johnson County talk about the feral cat population adding, "Missy at the Rescue D.O.G. End of Life Sanctuary has been doing so much towards combating that. She not only rescues them, but she advocates spaying and neutering.”
While discussing Rescue D.O.G. End of Life Sanctuary’s Pay What You Can Spay Neuter Program, Becky said, “Vet bills are so costly, and she does the program every week, in addition to caring for all that needs to be done at the shelter. 365 days a year, she is there taking care of things: feeding, cleaning the cages, walking the dogs, etc. She never has a day off. If anyone needs support, it’s her.”
The Rescue D.O.G. End of Life Sanctuary began by showing compassion for one abandoned puppy and the desire to help the animals of Johnson County helpless. The owner of the mission, Melissa 'Missy' Gentry, has worked countless hours and dedicated her life to making sure every animal has a warm bed and no animal goes to bed hungry.
The Stanleys discussed Melissa’s efforts and expressed how much they appreciate all she continues to do on behalf of the animals. “I personally know of situations where animals need help, and Missy is always there, Backy said. “I know how busy she is. Her plate is full, and she still has time to organize volunteers to get these transports done. If it weren’t for her, there is no one to call. I can’t say enough good about her.”
In addition to the late-night rescue calls, Rescue D.O.G volunteers have driven thousands of miles transporting animals to new homes, Keywood Animal Clinic for emergency veterinarian care, or Margaret Mitchell Spay Neuter Clinic.
“The volunteers that do special transports, they don’t get enough recognition,” said Tom. “It is a community effort.”
The Stanleys are hoping their Catio donation will inspire other businesses to support Rescue D.O.G and End of Life Sanctuary.
“We are hoping to challenge other businesses in our community as well and encourage them to donate to a great cause. We receive so many phone calls and letters requesting donations, and you don’t know what the money is really used for. But with Missy, you know it is going for good. We know the money is being used for good things.”
Rescue D.O.G End of Life Sanctuary wants the community to know how valuable all the support from the community is for the welfare of the rescue population.
“We are so thankful to Tom and Becky Stanley for their kindness and generosity! With their donation, we were able to give Johnson County cats/kittens here in the rescue much-needed room to play for their enrichment,” said Melissa. “When businesses step up to sponsor a project like this, it takes the monetary load off the rescue, and we do can more for the county animals in need. We are here to serve, and with the help of amazing people like Tom and Becky, we can serve the community in amazing ways.”
To donate www.rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org