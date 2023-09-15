Saturday, September 16, is Rescue Dog Adopt-a-pet Day at Johnson County Farmers’ Market.
Patrons are invited to bring their dog to Ralph Stout Park and celebrate man’s best friends with JCFM vendors. Those without dogs need not feel left out, as the Rescue Dog organization will be attending the market with adoptable furry friends. JCFM will also be taking donations to benefit Rescue Dog. Everyone is encouraged to bring along some pet food, cat litter, toys, or other animal supplies.
As always, JCFM will offer a wide variety of all your favorite late summer produce, USDA-certified beef and pork, eggs, local honey, baked goods, homemade soaps and lotions, and an
abundance of crafts made by skilled local artisans. JCFM’s featured vendor this week is A Cut Above. Crafters Alan and Grace are a local retired couple who have been involved in gardening and crafts for almost 50 years of married life. Grace loves embroidery and sewing.
She makes various embroidered items such as towels, aprons, and bookmarks. She also makes heavy-duty pot holders that really do protect your hands! Alan loves to do woodworking. He specializes in birdhouses that are proven winners in making homes for your backyard birds. He also makes bee traps and other decorative wood items. Check out a short video featuring some of their products at https://youtu.be/ErfhGZ3RkaM
Aaron Dingus will be rocking the music tent, and as always, a good time will be had by all! Come on out to Ralph Stout Park this Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and enjoy all your local farmers market has to offer!