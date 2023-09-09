The United States Department of Agriculture recently announced that the Doe Valley Volunteer Fire Department will be receiving grant monies totaling $19,200. The money will be used to purchase a 2000 Freightliner Pumper Tanker truck for the department to use to pump water during a fire event in remote areas of Johnson County.
“I think it is wonderful,” said Fire Chief David Lunceford. “This helps not only Doe Valley residents but the other departments as well. We back up all the departments. We help each other out.”
The new water pumper tanker truck is in addition to the five other units currently in use by the department. An additional truck was needed because, due to the terrain of Johnson County, some homes are in locations difficult to reach, and access to water can be scarce.
While discussing the effort required on the part of the firefighters to get to remote locations, Lunceford said, “Some are hard to get to, way up the mountain, or way back in the holler.”
By taking water to the scene, the water pump tanker truck will be a benefit to the 4,161 residents of the county. “It is a good addition to our equipment,” said Lunceford.
The Doe Valley Volunteer Fire Department is a group of twenty hardworking, unsung heroes who have dedicated their lives to serving the community. Each firefighter gives of their own time, effort, and money to bravely fight a fire when duty calls.
While the firefighters are all volunteers and are unpaid, there is still considerable cost involved in putting out the flames.
The travel and expense to transport the crew and water to a remote location can be expensive. The volunteer firefighters use their own money and resources to get to the scene.
“It is important to realize how high our insurance is for the trucks, the building, and the cost of fuel,” said Lunceford. “A major fire could cost $300 in fuel alone.”
Officials want the community to know how much the department appreciates and relies on their support.
“I am proud of our community,” said Lunceford. “They support us. God has been good to us. We have our door open, and we serve the community.”