Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Board of Directors met on August 1 in the Adventure Center to discuss ongoing planning for a proposed outdoor gun range, introduce new DMRA staff, future grant opportunities, and a number of new business items.
With 12 of the board's 15 directors and DMRA Executive Director Charles Ridlehuber present, the meeting was opened with public comments from three neighboring property owners regarding their concerns related to a gun range proposed to be constructed not far from where they stood in the adventure center.
Though each speaker expressed some level of support for a gun range in general, frustrations with the flow of information and worries related to the proximity of the planned location to their homes were voiced. Among other issues raised, environmental factors and noise pollution were at the top of the list. Though a noise study has been conducted, some area residents take issue with the reported findings. Harbin Hill resident, Dan Connor, requested the "Board conduct a second test with prior notice to the community."
Results of the noise testing previously published by the Board reported the inclusion of a .22 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45-70 rifle, a .30-06 rifle, a 223 rifle, and a 44-magnum revolver. Decibel readings from behind the firing line reportedly averaged between 91-100 dB for individual guns, with a combined intensity of 105 dB when a number of firearms were fired at once.
Noting that the range is still in the planning stages, with final approval of the location pending an environmental assessment, Ridlehuber presented a proposal from Griggs & Maloney, a Murfreesboro consulting firm providing environmental and engineering services, to perform the required assessment. The proposal was unanimously approved by the Board at a cost of $870 to be completed in the next 2-3 months.
A proposal by McGill Associates, based in Knoxville, to update the Master Plan for DMRA was also unanimously approved in the amount of $48,850, for which $50,000 has been budgeted. The Master Plan must be made current in order to meet the requirements to apply for grants from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Magill Associates has committed to having the plan drafted by the end of January, ahead of the next grant cycle.
Ridlehuber introduced new team members Brie Novack and Cody Howell. Novak hails from New York and is working part-time as an administrative assistant and board liaison. Howell, a Navy veteran and motocross enthusiast, is experienced in mountain trail building. He joins DMRA as the Events and Promotions Manager.
For more information about Doe Mountain Recreation Authority, visit www.doetn.com.