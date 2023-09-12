When considering the recent hurricane scare that hit the southern part of the United States, Johnson County residents may be relieved they do not live in Idalia's path. However, local emergency management officials want residents to know that while hurricanes may not be a major concern or worry for the region, preparedness for natural disasters, weather events, or other forms is vital no matter where people live.
Due to its geography and location, Johnson County may not experience hurricanes, but the county and region have seen its fair share of tornados. Many residents are familiar with the havoc storms can do to homes and property. The most recent tornado took out trees and damaged many rooftops; while it could have been far worse, thankfully, it was not. Residents are encouraged to be prepared if a storm could cause more significant damage.
Local emergency management officials, including Johnson County EM Director Jason Blevins and Operations Officer Mike Sumner, were quick to comment on the need to be vigilant due to emergencies all too common in the mountains.
"Flooding is our main concern locally," Blevins said. "Roadways and back roads can quickly flood during heavy storms or rain. That does not mean we don't have to be prepared for other events that can create dangerous situations, such as tornadoes or even earthquakes."
The good thing is that the JCEM is on top of its game to ensure residents will be notified, prepared for an event, and cared for after.
"For starters, we have a greater group of local volunteers ready to step up to the plate in times of need," Blevins said.
Good communication during an emergency event is also a must-have, and Blevins confirmed the local HAM radio operators are always on standby, ready for the task ahead.
Sumner also commented on JCEM working closely with the community and schools in preparation for emergencies that might involve evacuation.
"Since we are a smaller community, our evacuation, if necessary, is as difficult as in other more populated regions," Sumner said.
As for local Hazard Mitigation requirements, both men confirmed that the county's five-year plan and subsequent regulations are up to date, ensuring federal assistance will be available post-emergency if necessary.
To further raise awareness, Volunteer Tennessee has prepared an emergency preparedness webinar. Residents are invited to participate on September 11, 2023, at noon.
The training is designed to assist residents, businesses, and organizations learn what they can do to prepare for a disaster.
To bring experience and expertise, the webinar has invited two guest speakers, Don Sowers and Michael Rojas. Sowers serves as Volunteer Tennessee's Manager of Disaster Volunteer Services and liaises with FEMA when providing administrative support to locally-led Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programs in Tennessee. Rojas is a former AmeriCorps member and Habitat for Humanity Mobile Response Team leader. Rojas has been involved with disaster relief in multiple locations across the United States.
The mission of Volunteer Tennessee is to encourage volunteerism and community service. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps programs, manage the Tennessee Serves Network, promote service-learning opportunities, and foster community service initiatives and partnerships in which people of all ages and backgrounds engage in addressing the educational, public safety, environmental and other human needs in the Volunteer State.
To learn more, visit Volunteer Tennessee's website, www.volunteertennessee.net, or email Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov.
Event registration is open at https://bit.ly/VolTN911EmergencyPreparednessWebinar.