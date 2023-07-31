At the Damascus Town Council meeting on July 10, Ben and Montana Irk brought up their concerns about Airbnb properties situated in residential zones and owned by offsite investors.
The couple, who have three children and own a house downtown, claim that the two neighboring vacation rentals have stripped them of their privacy in their own home.
“Any time we are outside, the guests across the street state at us like we’re animals,” Ben said, expressing concern for his family’s safety.
Ben brought several photographs to the meeting to demonstrate the point that his family has no privacy from guests of short-term rental properties. The Irks have a fence around their property, but the two neighboring rental properties have elevated decks that sit above the fence line, allowing those guests an unobstructed view of the Irks’ backyard.
A revolving door of new neighbors is not something that the Irks are comfortable with. Ben quoted both Airbnb’s and Vrbo’s policies for the Town Council, emphasizing that both companies only perform limited background checks on individuals that book through their platforms.
“It is unfortunate that they feel unsafe, Damascus Mayor Katie Lamb said. “However, as the former Chief of Police said in a Council meeting, and the current Chief of Police has also commented, any problems that the Town has with crime or criminal behavior does not come from the vacation rentals and their guests.”
The Airbnb website lists over 1,000 places to stay near Damascus, including properties and rooms in Abingdon, Mountain City, and Shady Valley. Approximately 55 Airbnbs are within town limits.
With so many short-term rentals on the market that stay booked for the summer, finding long-term lodging in Damascus is not easy.
Lamb spoke to this point, agreeing that there is a need for long-term housing options in Damascus and confiding that there may be new housing on the horizon. “It is my understanding that an individual has bought a fair amount of property, and that is the intention for the property,” Lamb said.
Ben said that his issue isn’t with local landlords, hostel owners, or bed & breakfasts with an on-site host. For the Irks, allowing offsite property investors to run rental businesses in residential areas is unethical.
“Residential zones are not commercial districts. This is an injustice to our community, and locals will be pushed out. We need definite barriers between residents and tourists,” Montana said, addressing the Town Council.
Damascus is a small town that thrives on tourism and revenue generated from occupancy and sales tax. There are rental properties in residential areas, and Lamb added that there are also many homes in commercially zoned areas. To mitigate any issues that could arise between residents and guests, Lamb suggested requiring rental properties to have a manager on site.
“I have proposed many times that if the property owner does not live within fifteen to twenty minutes from here, that the property owner should be required to have a local property manager to manage the property and to be accountable for their guests,” Lamb said.
Many people visit Damascus as tourists before deciding to move there. Now, the town must strike a balance that appeases both residents and tourists, protecting locals’ sense of safety while still enticing visitors to stay and play in the “Friendliest Town on the Trail.”