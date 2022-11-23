The crowds came out for the 21st annual Christmas Craft show held at the National Guard Armory on Saturday, November 19.
The sheer number of people attending Saturday’s annual event gives testimony to its growing popularity. In fact, the Annual Christmas Craft show had humble beginnings- as a group of young mothers who loved crafting decided to hold an event at a local church to exhibit and sell their handmade items. That first event was held in 1994, and by 2002, the event had become so popular that they moved it to the National Guard Armory to accommodate all the local crafters and artists, as well as the growing crowds.
2002 was the first year that the event, formerly called the Christmas Craft Open House, changed its name to the Christmas Craft Show and began operating under the umbrella of the Johnson County Arts Council.
Founding member Andy Wright has always believed that Johnson County has many talented artisans and crafters. Though many have not been professionally trained, the local talent pool of creative artists and crafters continues to expand.
According to Andy Wright, forty-six vendors were at this year’s Christmas Craft Show, including several first-time vendors and only a few from outside the county.
“It really shows the raw talent that we have here in Johnson County,” Wright said.
With everything from hand-painted wood signs to candles, lip balms, quilts, knives, soup mixes, soaps, ornaments, jewelry, clothes, wreaths, pottery, art, individualized cards, and more, the variety of handmade items helped many people complete all their Christmas shopping locally, and in one day. New this year was a drawing for several prizes, including cash prizes, gift certificates, and items donated by local businesses.
The Arts Council of Johnson County works year-round promoting local crafters and artists, and though the Christmas Craft Show is their largest event, they are working on another ‘Pop Up Spring Fling,’ which was a great success last year. By boosting their membership and offering members a variety of incentives, they could host additional ‘pop-up’ events throughout the year, giving local crafters and artists additional opportunities to exhibit and sell their items.
Arts Council board member Andy Wright, speaking on behalf of the entire board of directors, said, “We want to thank our legislators for helping to secure the use of the National Guard Armory building.”