Johnson County’s water saga continues as another water district’s concerns were brought to the table for discussion. Amid all the talk about finding a new water source, along with the possible takeover of Carderview Water District in Butler, City Council members had another water district to consider during August’s agenda.
During the city council meeting, the Cold Springs water district’s request for a takeover by the Town of Mountain City was brought up for discussion. To address future financial concerns that a takeover would place on the Town of Mountain City, Mayor Jerry Jordan addressed members regarding applying for a grant for monetary help with the transition.
“There is a big pot of grant money available,” said Jordan during the meeting. “It’s for a competitive grant for a water utility, but the application has to be in by August 8.”
After some discussion about the possible financial burden of the takeover, Interim City Recorder Audra Gerty discussed some of the stipulations on the grant.
Gerty added, “It is a compelling story, they have 315 customers, and they asked us to take them over in May. According to Andy, they are working with the goal of upgrading to merge with us.”
The concern of adding to the town’s current water utility issues with a merger was addressed by Alderman Jerry Horne.
“I am not against taking over Cold Springs, but I think we should fix our district first, like the water loss we currently have. We need to get those numbers lowered.”
In addition to the technical concerns, Horne also mentioned taking over another water district would require more employees.
“We don’t have enough help,” added Horne. “Until we get our help situation straightened out, if we take on anything else, we can’t care for it.”
When mentioning the request to council members, Jordan assured the alderman the request was not to take over the Cold Springs water district at the present. Rather, Jordan wanted to council to decide on applying for the grant in advance of a possible future need.
“I am not saying we are doing it,” said Jordan. “I am asking for permission for Audra to do the process of applying for the grant. If we don’t, and it comes up later, we won’t have the funds.”
Vice Mayor Lawrence Keeble made the motion for the city council to make an application for the grant. Alderman Jason Bryan seconded the motion for a grant only, reiterating the decision was not for merging or acquiring the Cold Springs water district.
