Next year’s Fourth of July parade is already in the planning stages and is now officially being hosted by the VFW. During its August meeting, Mountain City Council approved the request by VFW Commander Dan Parsons to officially host the event.
The decision was postponed during last month’s city council meeting to allow the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce the opportunity to continue to be the parade host. Dan Parsons addressed the Chamber’s decision in his opening remarks to council members, Mayor Jerry Jordan, Alderman Jason Bryan, Alderman Jerry Horne, Vice Mayor Lawrence Keeble, City Attorney George Wright, and City Recorder Audra Gerty.
“The Chamber has always done it,” said Parsons. “This year, they dropped the ball in epic proportions. I went and talked to the Chamber; they have no desire to do it. Parsons added, "We got this, we will take care of it, we will care for the insurance.’”
The agenda for the motion stated the VFW would host the parade henceforth. The word ‘henceforth’ encouraged a discussion as to whether VFW would have to reapply and ask permission from City Council every year to host the annual parade.
“The Chamber never had to ask permission,” said Parsons, “and they are the ones that dropped the ball.” After City Council received notice in June that the Chamber would not be hosting the 2023 parade, the concern of someone arranging such a large event on short notice caused some considerable discussion among council members.
Alderman Bryan addressed those issues during the August meeting when he mentioned some of the stress that was involved could have been avoided if the host of the parade was required to ask for permission annually from the council.
“I think it is to mitigate any future risk like that happening,” said Bryan.
Parsons assured council members the 2024 Fourth of July parade was already in the planning stages. Since the parade this year was the biggest Johnson County had experienced thus far, the expectation for 2024 is high.
“I will apply so far in advance,” said Parsons, “I would never wait till April or May.”
Council members voted unanimously to allow VFW to “go forth with the Fourth of July Parade.”
Alderman Jerry Horne ended the discussion by praising organizers for the success of the 2023 parade.
“You did a good job this year,” said Horne.