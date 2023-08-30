Johnson County Commission met on August 17 to consider an application for a Tourism Enhancement Grant and other new business.
Tourism is among the largest and fastest-growing industries in the State of Tennessee. According to preliminary data from U.S. Travel and Tourism Economics, Tennessee enjoyed a record $27.5 billion in travel spending in 2022.
The Tourism Enhancement Grant was initiated to build tourism infrastructure and elevate the economic impact of tourism for Tennessee counties. It is managed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and is in its sixth round.
Russell Robinson, County Director of Accounts and Budgets, introduced the grant opportunity to the commission, whereby the county may be awarded up to $100,000 in state funding with a match requirement of 30 percent. A motion not to exceed $30,000 was unanimously approved by the Commission to allow the Mayor's office to proceed with the application process.
While Mayor Larry Potter was hesitant to go into specifics on the scope of the proposed project before grant funding is secured, he described a potential update to wayfinding signage throughout the county. Other examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to: stages such as for music or theatre, if used in tourism programming; seating, lighting, electrical or sound system upgrades for tourism-related public spaces; public access boat ramps; historic preservation of a tourism-related property; enhancements to sports facilities that host large events or ADA compliance for tourism-related assets.
Multiple applicants within a county may be considered; however, projects must be completed on city, county, or Industrial Development Board-owned property or property lease from the Tennessee Valley Authority or US Army Corp of Engineers.
Grant Review Board members include the Tennessee Departments of Economic and Community Development, Tourist Development, Agriculture, Environment and Conservation, Transportation, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and/or the US Army Corp of Engineers. The Board will award approximately 25 to 30 grants during this round. Applications are due Sept 1, with final awards to be announced Oct 2. Projects must be completed within an approximate 12 to 18-month timeframe.