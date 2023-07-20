This year’s Independence Day Parade was a success, and while there is the promise of next year’s event, settling the decision of its official future host is far from over. Although last-minute but well-executed, this year's local parade organizers collaborated efforts to put together what to many has turned out to be one of the largest Independence Day celebrations Johnson County has seen.
As to who will take the lead and host the 2024 Fourth of July parade remains to be decided following a discussion at the last City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 11. The Town of Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan and Aldermen heard a somewhat anticipated request from VFW Commander Dan Parsons.
“We are asking the city council to allow us to be the primary sponsor of the annual Fourth of July Parade going forward,” Parsons told the council, adding, “The Mountain City Parade came extremely close to not happening due to the lack of prior planning on the part of the Town Council and Chamber of Commerce. The planning and execution of the Independence Day Parade should not be an afterthought. The planning should have been in the initial stages at the conclusion of the 2022 Parade. Given the opportunity, the VFW has made a formal request to the Town Council to ultimately take the lead. With the dedicated support of the American Legion and Johnson County Honor County, the county's veterans will ensure that something like this never happens again. The members of VFW Post 6908 have met and discussed this in detail. We are fully committed to bringing the best possible celebration of our Nation's Birthday to our community.”
The straightforward request seemed reasonable to many in attendance, given that the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has hosted the parade annually for many years but declined to be the sponsor, organizer, and host due to construction near the usual parade staging area.
In response to Parsons’s request as well as addressing the question of the Chambers’ future involvement in the parade, Alderman Jerry Horne asked the council, “Is the Chamber done?”
The question prompted a brief discussion, which included expressions of appreciation for the VFW’s efforts regarding how well the parade turned out this year, resulting in Vice Mayor Lawrence Keeble making a motion to table the matter to the August agenda, thus allowing the Chamber an opportunity to decide if they will be sponsoring next year.
However, the Council’s decision was not to everyone's liking.
“It's frustrating that they're taking this approach,” said Keith Wells, adding that the Chamber forfeited its opportunity to continue hosting the parade when they opted to cancel it this year on short notice without attempting to find a replacement. “The VFW is the perfect organization to host the Independence Day Parade. Look what was accomplished on short notice. Imagine what they can do with a year to plan."
This year's parade co-host Don Snyder agreed and said, "The VFW said that they would be more than glad to do the parade from here on out, which I have no problem agreeing with them doing. We had a very successful parade. That is a role that somebody needs to take that can guarantee there's a parade every year for the people of Johnson County.
Commenting on the City Council's approach, Johnson County Chamber of Commerce president Gina Meade said that the Chamber has its monthly meeting on July 18, and the parade is "on the agenda to be discussed."
As stated by Mayor Jordan, the City Council will finalize its decision about the parade's official future host at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.