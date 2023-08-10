Residents of Mountain City may be looking at piles of brush in their yards for some time. Due to the lack of staff to remove brush and tree debris, City Council voted to cease brush pick-up until further notice.
Council members heard a brief presentation from department head Kenneth Dickens on Tuesday evening. The Public Works director addressed city council members during the August meeting regarding the increasing workload of city employees.
Public works staff have been busy this summer caring for the many duties required to keep Mountain City looking pristine. In addition to employees picking up waste, city employees have the added responsibility to remove piles of brush. After cleaning their yard, residents could place unwanted debris in piles at the end of the drive to be removed by city employees.
However, the amount of brush needing removal has exceeded the time available for workers to haul it off.
“We just picked up four weeks ago,” said Dickens, “now there is at least fifty piles again. We don’t have enough people.”
After mentioning one employee is retiring, Dickens informed council members that the short staffing with the added workload needs to be addressed.
City employees must drive the city truck to residents’ homes and then haul off the brush to the site where the chipper is. Dickens reported to City Council members that the manpower needed to address brush was in short supply at the moment. In addition to being short-staffed, the brush is not allowed to be burned by City employees either. The burning restriction has added to the concern of what to do with all the debris.
“The state says we can’t burn it right now,” said Dickens.
Alderman Horne presented the idea of allowing residents to haul the brush to the site themselves.
“Is there a liability?” asked Horne. “Could we legally allow them to haul it?”
After a brief discussion with City Attorney George Wright, the consensus was reached that allowing residents to haul brush to the city site was not a viable option.
Mayor Jerry Jordan summed up the discussion, “If you got brush piles needing removing, get a friend to haul it off.”
For more information www.mountaincitytn.org