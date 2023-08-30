Residents of Johnson County have a special opportunity to help children across the globe and give back this year. Operation Christmas Child is an annual event that collects various items and places them together in a shoebox to go to children in need.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will celebrate thirty years of giving this year.
“It is amazing to be a part of Operation Christmas Child,” said local resident Rachel Ransom. “I love children, and for me, every shoebox is an opportunity to spread the gospel and share the love of Christ.”
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. The boxes are truly a community event, with organizers attempting to get as many in Johnson County involved. Each year, local churches from all over the county collect the items to be donated, and then volunteers assemble the boxes. Each shoebox not only contains necessary items, or a stuffed animal, washcloths, and school supplies but also contains a message of hope.
Last year, Ransom wanted to incorporate the community and reach out to others to join in decorating the boxes.
“We have plastic and cardboard boxes available," she said. "I like the cardboard, so I can color the inside and write notes, like ‘God loves you.’ It provides hope. I wanted to get the community involved, so I reached out to Flo at the Community Center and asked if the kids would like to color the boxes.”
Although Ransom works full-time and has a busy schedule, she credits her faith in God for last year’s success in her ministry.
“It was so fun," she said. "Between my family and the kids at the community center, we colored 153 boxes.”
The project was deemed a success, and it is hoped the lessons of compassion will form a lifelong desire to continue giving in the heart of the young participants.
“The lesson with this project is to try to teach compassion for children in other countries who struggle every day just to survive,” said Flo Bellamy, Community Center Director. “No matter our struggles, we all have the ability to make a difference in the life of a child.”
The program not only benefits the local children who were able to be a part of decorating the boxes, but it also benefits the children across the globe who receive items they do not otherwise have the means to obtain.
For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. National Collection Week is Nov. 13-20. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonlineto select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.