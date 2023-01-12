In an effort to serve those in need who live in Mountain City and Johnson County, a local charity, Helping Others, is seeking community support as it plans to expand its operation.
“Our community has supported us greatly, and we are looking for locals to help support our food pantry to expand and offer so much more for the people in need in Johnson County,” said Helping Others vice president Debi Knerr.
The charity group was established in the summer of 2020 by Theresa McElyea and is now operating to help men, women, children, and the homeless in the community under the direction and diligent hard work of five board members and several kind-hearted volunteers.
“Just like many other organizations, we saw the need in our community and wanted to do something to help,” Knerr said, adding that the group helps the needy by providing free clothes, shoes, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies, to name a few. “We have low-income and homeless folks that come to us for assistance daily.”
Knerr mentioned the first family that Helping Others assisted was able to put their home together and get their children back. “We were able to provide everything they needed, and we have been helping them every month for the past two years,” she said.
Helping Others feeds more than 25 people a day. The goal of expansion is to focus specifically on a better and more efficient way to provide food for those in need. It is noteworthy that the assistance and the focus of the group’s operation are viewed by many as much more than just a daily handout.
“We feel that we have given people in our community a new outlook on life by providing the necessary things they need to get a restart in life,” said Knerr.
Helping Others also holds yard sales on Saturdays as a small way to keep things funded.
Located at 2075 South Shady Street, Mountain City, TN Helping Others is open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To support and for more information about Helping Others, please call (423) 471-0381 or visit the group’s Facebook page.