A proposal at a DMRA Board of Directors meeting on August 1 to alter the policy regarding paid time off for full-time employees pointed out how much has changed in the area of employee recruitment and retention in recent years.
When Doe Mountain Recreation Area was acquired in 2012 through the collaboration of The Nature Conservancy and the State of Tennessee, the Doe Mountain Recreation Authority was formed to manage the 8,600-acre property under the direction of a 15-member Board of Directors. Unlike other parks on State-owned land, it is the DMRA, and not the State of Tennessee, that employs the team of individuals responsible for operating the nearly 60 miles of hiking, biking, and ATV trails.
For many years, Johnson County has provided payroll processing and benefits administration services for DMRA’s full-time employees. Therefore, it stood to reason that DMRA modeled its benefit plan after the county. However, a review of the current employee benefits brought to light concerns that some felt may be contributing to the staffing and recruiting challenges of late.
Many employers in the private sector have started making adjustments to close the gap between the compensation plans of the old and the expectations of the emerging generations entering the workforce, whose diverse motivations include things like workplace environment, culture, support, and the ever-elusive “work/life balance.” Government agencies and municipal bodies have been slower to evolve.
In keeping with the changing times, DMRA Director-at-Large, Mona Alderson, proposed a revision to the current leave policy for full-time employees to match that of the State, which motion was unanimously approved by the Directors in attendance. The most significant change allows employees to utilize vacation time as it’s accrued. Previously, DMRA, like Johnson County and Mountain City, required staff to be employed for a full year before utilizing vacation time. Current and future DMRA full-time employees will now accrue one day of vacation per month for their first five years, with more time earned based on additional years of service.
Not to be left behind, Mountain City Mayor, Jerry Jordan, has tasked Interim City Recorder Audra Gentry with a review of the town’s employee benefits. Gentry is working with Municipal Technical Advisory Service and other managers in the city and "expect the project to be completed by year-end."
Likewise, Johnson County Mayor, Larry Potter, has undertaken a similar review with Director of Accounts and Budgets Russell Robinson. Choosing to first focus on ensuring wages for county workers were on par with those of similar positions in neighboring counties, of chief concern were personnel in the area of public safety, like law enforcement, whose compensation showed a significant disparity when compared. Potter reports that efforts to bring salaries in line have been largely successful. As were other less obvious but still beneficial initiatives, like absorbing the approximately 2 percent increase in county employee insurance costs.