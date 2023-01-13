In early August of last year, the Johnson County Senior Center was writing grants, articles, and fundraising letters hoping to raise money for its much dreamed of expansion project.
Unfortunately, due to the rise in building costs, the project’s total had leapt $20,000 over the original bid. With a price tag that reached almost $70,000, enclosing the back porch to create a library/conference room seemed almost impossible at the time.
Now hardly six months later, the Senior Center’s members proudly gather in their new library/conference room. Currently, the new room houses a handful of clubs, such as the book club, writing club, improv club, Tuesday morning Bible study, and more. This past holiday season the conference room also functioned as an assembly and storage area for the Center’s Christmas bags for its homebound seniors.
Within the next few months, the conference room will become a place of refuge and growth for two new support groups: Memory Café for Alzheimer’s Caregivers and a suppot group for Cancer Survivors which will begin in February. The Center hopes its new room will become a place of healing for its community.
“We couldn’t have done any of this without our community’s support,” Kathy Motsinger, the director of the Johnson County Senior Center, said. “We’re grateful for our state and community partners, the local individuals and the Center’s members who made everything possible.”
The Senior Center would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the Tennessee Council on Aging and Disability, the Johnson County Community Foundation, Operation Pocket Change, Farmers State Bank, Danny Herman Trucking, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, and all the wonderful organizations and individuals who have supported the Center with its building project in 2022.
With the back porch expansion project and recent shuttle car shelter completed, the Senior Center rejoices alongside its members and prepares for another year of loving service to its community.
For more information about the Johnson County Senior Center and how to get involved, visit the Center M-F 9am to 4pm, or call 727-8883.