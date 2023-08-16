No words can truly express the loss that residents of Johnson County and Mountain City feel after the sudden passing of its beloved Sheriff Eddie Tester. Eddie passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2023, after suffering a heart attack at his home, causing a feeling of devastation for his family, friends, and the entire Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. He was 58.
Leaving behind Brenda, his dear wife of 35 years, along with his “fur baby” Bella; Fudd, his cat; not to mention a large family of sisters and brother-in-law as well as several nieces and nephew, Eddie was much loved, respected and will be greatly missed.
Eddie’s passing literally shocked the small Northeast Tennessee community, as the news spread quickly from one part of the region to the other. Saddened members of the community flooded social media, expressing promises of thoughts and prayers on behalf of Eddie and his family including:“Eddie Tester was one of a kind. A warm, loving, caring person. People like him just can't be replaced.” Barbara Barnhill. “He will definitely be missed by those who knew him. He was a good man. End of watch Eddie Tester.” Nicole Lane. “He was true public service for sure. May he rest in peace…” Mary Mack. “My heart is so broken for Johnson County.” Libby Brewer.
Melissa Gentry with Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary posted: “Our county is in mourning. We will never forget the first time Sheriff Eddie Tester came to visit us and help with a transport. He kindly spoke to every dog he carried so they wouldn't be afraid and know they were loved. His heart was bigger than his badge. He went above and beyond to make a difference and always be a friend. He was visiting us last week, and his final words were, "Call me if you need me." We always knew he would be there for us day or night. We now feel a huge void and cannot begin to imagine the grief of the officers and staff of the sheriff's department. Please lift up our county in your prayers, but especially the family and coworkers of Sheriff Eddie Tester. His watch may have ended, but the difference he made in our county will live forever, and he will be forever present.” ❤️
Expression from colleagues and peers also poured in, including Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter and staff, who wrote: “When one family hurts, we all hurt. Our condolences, love, and prayers go out to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the family of Sheriff Ed Tester. Ed was a good man, a good family man, and one of Tennessee's finest sheriffs. His integrity and service to his citizens, family, and work-family has not gone unnoticed by his peers. Join us in praying for and remembering Sheriff Tester, his family, his work family, along with his precious soul."
Eddie was elected Sheriff in 2018 for a 4-year term and overwhelmingly reelected to a second also in 2022.
He began “his career as a CNA at Mountain City Care Center. He was a dispatcher and later became a deputy for the Johnson County Sheriff's Department. He was a Tennessee State Trooper for 18 years and joined the Johnson County Rescue Squad as an EMT. He advanced to paramedic and was a volunteer for the Trade Volunteer Fire Department, and later became a member of the Mountain City Fire Department, just to name a few.
Above all, Eddie was said to be “always willing and eager to help with anything that would improve the county and citizens of Johnson County.”
Eddie enjoyed the spotlight after receiving the honor of 2019 Sheriff of the Year from the East Tennessee Constable Association. Tennessee State Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) was also on hand to recognize Tester’s achievement.
Hearing the news of the Sheriff’s passing, Hill said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved friend. Sheriff Eddie Tester helped so many, served our community tirelessly, and will be deeply missed. My prayers are with Brenda and the Tester Family during this difficult time."
As second-term Sheriff, Eddie promised a visible, positive change in Johnson County when he said, “I plan to lead a department that is responsive, effective, highly visible, and dedicated to the safety and security of our community.”
That he kept his promise, there is little doubt. True to his word Eddie has admittedly been visible at emergencies and various incidents requiring his law enforcement and his deputies' presence.
Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan reportedly stated, “We are all very saddened. In addition to being the Sheriff of Johnson County, Eddie Tester was also a member of the Johnson County EMS and the Town of Mountain City Fire Department. He was a true asset to the community and will be greatly missed.”
Saddened by losing a friend, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter reflected on the time he spent with Eddie when he said, “Friday, like so many others, I lost a great friend. Our county lost a great Sheriff and a great man. Eddie gave his all, starting at a young age in service to his community and our state and once again serving as Sheriff. I will miss those early morning chats as we would, in closing, wish each other a good day.
Potter added, “Pray for our law enforcement, all of our emergency responders, and many others that have served in many ways with Eddie now and over the years. My prayers go out to Brenda, his wife, their family, and our County.”
Funeral services for Eddie was scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 5 p.m. in the Johnson County High School Gymnasium, with Reverend Frank Johnson officiating. The family was to receive friends from 1:30 until the service hour.
Masonic graveside funeral was scheduled to follow in the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love. Eddie lay in state in the Charles B Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday for those wishing to pay their respects.
Thank you, Sheriff Tester. End of Watch Friday, August 11, 2024.