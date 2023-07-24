The Carderview (Butler) Utility District water woes were again on the agenda for discussion during this month's City Council meeting. Last month the dialogue included Butler's water concerns and its request for help due to the lack of someone to run the plant. The discussion addressed the possible takeover of the Butler water treatment plant by Mountain City Utilities.
While already an emergency water source and not opposed to supporting its neighbor's needs, the issue is testing the limits of Mountain City Council members and staff.
"Making sure everyone has clean, safe drinking water is a full-time job for just one community, let alone taking on an entire district," said Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan. "We want to be good neighbors and do what we can. But there are limits to what we are able to do, and there has to be some assistance from the state for everyone's benefit."
To provide initial assistance, Mountain City Council members entered into an interlocal contract with Carderview Utility District. The agreement will allow Carderview to have some time to obtain an operator. Mountain City employees are conducting Butler's drinking water monitoring program in July.
The contract stated that Mountain City is not providing a certified operator in direct charge of Carderview's treatment plant as Carderview is solely responsible for hiring a certified operator in direct charge of its water system within the time frame by the rules and regulations of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).
The assistance is limited to the performance of the drinking water monitoring program. According to the agreement, the Town of Mountain City is "not assuming and is not taking responsibility for any other aspect of the operation and management of the District's water system, which will continue to be the responsibility of the District and its board of commissioners."
The extra workload, however, "has placed a heavy burden on Mountain City's already overworked water employees," city officials said.
Andy Garland, Water Plant Manager for Mountain City, spoke openly to the Council during the meeting as he expressed his assessment of the situation. "I am spending weekends and nights looking at this," he said while mentioning the water monitoring process of the Cardenview water supply.
All the effort and extra hard work were acknowledged by board members, and appreciation was expressed during the council meeting. Audra Gerty, Town of Mountain City Interim City Recorder, emphasized, "The state called us to ensure those folks (in Butler) have water. "I want to thank Andy for all his work."
While the interlocal agreement describes in detail the assistance the Town of Mountain City will provide, it also defines what they are not responsible for. The contract states the District agreed to hold harmless the Town of Mountain City for any enforcement action taken by TDEC during the term of temporary assistance.
It remains to be seen how the Carderview Utility District will be able to fix its operating problems. In the meantime, it is comforting to know that the Town of Mountain City government and employees are stepping up to the plate and assisting those in need, ensuring Butler's residents have safe water.
The contract expires July 30, 2023.
For more information www.mountaincitytn.org