Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter has signed a proclamation declaring May 1, 2023, "Butler Ruritan Club 53rd Anniversary Day" in recognition of its numerous contributions to the community since its charter in 1970.
Butler Ruritan Club celebrates 53 years of service to the community
REBECCA MITCHUM Correspondent
- Rebecca Mitchum
Butler Ruritan Club pose with framed Proclamation from County Mayor Larry Potter at their July 20 Meeting
- Rebecca Mitchum
- Rebecca Mitchum
- Rebecca Mitchum
Ruritan is a civic service organization founded in Virginia in 1928 with the purpose of creating better understanding among people through volunteerism and service to the community. The name "Ruritan" was derived from the Latin words "ruri," meaning open country, and "tan," meaning small town, in a nod to rural living and small-town life. The Butler Ruritan Club is one of thirteen in its Tennessean District and is one of the fastest-growing chapters in the nation, more than doubling its membership to over seventy this year.
Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month to commune over dinner and share ideas for community improvements and service projects. The membership consists of men and women of all ages from all walks of life who share a common desire to make their community a better place to live and work.
In addition to the monthly fundraising events Butler Ruritans spearhead, including the Butler Cruise-In, Bingo, and an ongoing membership drive, members are hard at work organizing Old Butler Days to be held in October. The annual festival commemorates the rich history of "The town that wouldn't drown," harkening back to 1948 when Old Butler became the first and only incorporated town ever to be flooded by the Tennessee Valley Authority in order to build the Watauga Dam and generate electricity for northeast Tennessee. Some 800 families and area churches were forcibly relocated. Old Butler Days will feature food, history, vendors, games, and live entertainment.
Another project planned in the coming months is the beautification of the Ruritan Park on Piercetown Road in Butler. In addition to mulch and other landscaping, Club Vice President, Bill Hart, went before the Johnson County Commission on July 20 to request consideration of a pedestrian crosswalk near the park entrance. Road Superintendent for the County, Jeff Wagner, was present at the meeting and suggested that a DOT study may be required due to the proximity of Highway 67 to the proposed location of the crosswalk.
The matter was tabled by the Commission until such time as the DOT may be consulted.