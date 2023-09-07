Buskin' on Main Street experienced record numbers of attendees and participants, as downtown Mountain City came alive for the town's annual Long Journey Home Acres of Stories and Songs event.
Many who walked the sidewalk up and down Main Street had traveled from out of town to attend and felt the evening's festivities were well worth the trip.
"We drove up from North Carolina," said Don Brown. "They are making really good music," he said as he watched The Price Family and Friends play their beloved old-time music. Brown tapped his foot to the tune as Kenny Price sang a heart-rendering song about family.
Brown had traveled with his wife, Donna, "the first time we have ever come." Brown reported he and his wife enjoyed the music and planned to make the drive to next year's Buskin'.
Musicians of all ages and genres were on every corner busking. For some who may not be aware of the expression, busking, in simple terms, is the act of playing music publicly.
While many in attendance expressed appreciation for the traditional favorites, the bluegrass and old-time music being featured, others mentioned enjoying some of the newer additions to the performances this year.
One young man, Sunny Gbor from Liberia, who now lives in Trade, TN, played a pair of wooden spoons. Gbor was accompanied by John Winer, singing and playing his musical stylings on the banjo.
"He's a great player," said Gbor.
From the congestion of the crowd on the sidewalk around the players, it would seem they agreed with Gbor. People of all ages could be seen crowded around the two performers, tapping their toes as they enjoyed the performance. "I love it," someone was heard in the crowd say.
Just a few steps from the spoon playing, visitors were invited to join a square and show off their moves with the local square dancer. The Young at Heart Square and Line Dance Club were in the parking lot of Johnson County Bank.
"This is the first time at Long Journey Home," said the group's oldest member, Walter Simcox. "We are trying to get more people aware and join the square dance club."
While everyone loved the variety and large amount of performers busking, many also expressed appreciation for the food trucks on hand.
"This is fantastic," said Sheri Krzak, "I love the music."
Krzak and her husband, Greg, were sitting with two friends on the curb enjoying Uncle Him's BBQ.
"This is our first time," said Catherine Black." We live in town, but this is our first Long Journey Home. The weather is beautiful, perfect for this."
"I am having a great time," said Greg.
It is safe to say that Buskin' on Main 2023 was a great success and a massive win for Johnson County and Mountain City.