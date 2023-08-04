With a $2 million expansion for more than 400 customers of Shady Valley in 2011, Skyline Membership Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, SkyBest Communications, began a campaign that has continued for more than a decade to bring broadband communication technology to unserved and underserved communities across Johnson County.
The challenges of building telecommunications infrastructure in rural areas include geographical and environmental obstacles, as well as the greater incentive for large providers to invest in urban areas where homes and businesses are more densely populated, therefore providing more potential customers per mile of cable.
To close that gap in more rural counties, the State and Federal government have made grant funds available, which, along with capital investment from SkyLine/SkyBest and support from local government, has allowed for the continued buildout of the fiber optic network. Unlike conventional DSL and cable, fiber optic technology, the new gold standard in broadband, provides superior speed and capability and carries a price tag to match.
In 2017, Johnson County Commission voted to make SkyLine/SkyBest the sole provider of telecom and internet services for the county, excluding the school system, and made an investment of $75,000 for Phase I of the expansion. The resulting monthly service savings of the initial transition was approximately $400.
Downtown Mountain City, including the local government and businesses along Main St and parts of US 421, were able to access broadband services as of April 2018.
The Women of Mountain City, a local 501c3 non-profit organization, successfully lobbied the county and Skyline/SkyBest to provide free wifi access at Ralph Stout Park in July 2020. The measure was particularly aimed at giving students a safe place to access the internet for schoolwork during a time when many were learning remotely.
An expansion of services to the unincorporated area of Sutherland in 2020 was made possible by a grant from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, which required, in part, that the project be completed by the end of the year. With the assistance of Treeline Helicopters, 2.5 miles of the total 9.27 total fiber miles were able to be run through the Cherokee National Forest in under four months.
In February 2021, the County announced $1.2 million in government funding and approved an additional $10,000 in surplus COVID funding following the successful buildout in Sutherland. Representatives from SkyLine/SkyBest conducted a door-to-door survey of internet needs. From the responses, seven areas were chosen for the next phase of fiber expansion, including Airport Road (without the airport); Crackers Neck Rd (addresses up to 1000); Noah Snyder Rd (addresses through 663); all of Old Snyder Rd; Cabbage Patch Ln (addresses through 239); Roan Creek Rd (addresses 1995-3124); all of Mining Town Rd.
The County Commission approved a resolution naming Johnson County a "Broadband Ready Community" and created a Broadband Committee in early April 2021 to fulfill requirements that improve the chances of receiving further state and federal funding in the form of grants.
Services were extended to Neva in September 2021 along TN 167, after which Dave Garris, Manager of the Johnson County Airport, signed up to switch its fiber internet and phone service provider to Skyline/SkyBest. They are now able to operate the airport facility with more efficiency. The fiber internet also enables pilots to get real-time National Weather Service information through their aviation applications.
January 2022, American Rescue Plan awarded Johnson County $1.7 million, of which the commission allocated $500,000 to expand the current broadband service.
Edward Hinson, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for SkyLine/SkyBest, informed the County Commission at its July 20 meeting that approximately 70 percent of the construction phase has been finished in the seven areas selected in 2021, with the remaining work slated for completion by November. Hinson estimated the current utilization rate by residents of those communities to be around 30 percent.
To check for broadband service availability or apply for service, visit www.skybest.com/residential/apply.