Joined by recently crowned Miss Sullivan County, DeAnna Greer of Mountain City, a family poses for a photo during the Fourth Annual Backpack Blessings, a back-to-school bash held last Saturday at Ralph Stout Park. The event enjoyed a huge turnout as students of all ages picked out a free backpack stuffed with school supplies. The first day of school for the 2023-2024 season is Monday, August 7. Photo By Tamas Mondovics