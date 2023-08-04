"She's a princess," said one little girl while she received a backpack from the recently crowned Miss Sullivan County 2024, Miss DeAnna Greer of Mountain City, TN.
Students of all ages waited patiently in line to meet the beauty queen and receive a backpack during the Fourth Annual Backpack Blessings, a back-to-school event founded, organized, and hosted by Greer, 21, at Ralph Stout Park last Saturday.
Many expressed appreciation for the effort to host a back-to-school event.
"I am so happy she is doing this," said Johnson County resident Susan Giarrusso. "It is such a great thing she is doing. It is very nice. I am a native of Johnson County, and I wish they had a program like this when I was in school."
While her mom and strongest support, Kelly Greer, was snapping pictures, DeAnna was busy passing out the bags and complimenting the young fans for their choice.
"I am so excited to be here," she said. "I feel very humbled to do something for my community."
The excitement was mutual as the children crowded around the long table covered with a large variety of backpacks appropriate to all ages, making their choices and getting a hug or taking a picture with the queen.
In its fourth year, Backpack Blessings is a program designed for school-age children to receive a new backpack for school, each stuffed with school supplies.
"I truly believe this helps people in my community," DeAnna said. "I was so blessed to always have a backpack at the start of the new school year. But there were some of my peers who did not have one. I wanted to make a difference and for everyone to have a backpack and feel included."
While discussing how much the giveaway has grown since its inception, she mentioned, "We have given out more than three hundred backpacks in the last three years. Every year we give out more."
It is noteworthy that the cost of so many backpacks and supplies is funded solely by her and her mom.
"We got all these from Walmart, my mom and I funded this all ourselves," she said. "It benefits parents. Some in our community really struggle financially just to put food on the table. Giving a backpack with some supplies helps take some of the burden off the parents."
As for the benefit she receives herself DeAnna said, "It is so wonderful to make connections personally in the community. It is so rewarding. The smiles when a child gets a backpack is payment."
The young queen was confident that another record would be broken before day's end. "We have had so many here today; just a huge turnout. This will be the biggest year yet."
DeAnna is grateful for what was accomplished and would like to thank everyone for making this year's Backpack Blessings a success.