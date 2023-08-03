A rider has her helmet to thank following a roll-over incident at Doe Mountain Recreation Area on Friday. A radio call for assistance went out to DMRA staff when an ATV crashed on one of the trails just after 10 a.m. Friday. The crew reacted quickly in contacting emergency medical personnel, who were already waiting at the Adventure Center when the DMRA team brought the injured rider down from the trail.
Officials said that the female rider, who had some scratches on her face, was fortunate to have been wearing a helmet and was taken by ambulance to be checked out as a precaution. DMRA personnel referred requests for further comment to Executive Director Charles Ridlehuber, who is currently out of town.
Doe Mountain Recreation Area has established safety policies aimed at keeping participants safe on the 8,600 acres of mountain terrain and trail systems. All DMRA users are required to sign an acknowledgment of Risk before purchasing a permit for the facilities. The posted rules require a DOT or SNELL-approved helmet or the use of a factory-installed seat belt for Adult OHV operators. Minors must wear helmets at all times per Tennessee law. Eye protection is also required.
DMRA’s mission statement reads, “The mission of the Doe Mountain Recreation Authority is to transform Doe Mountain into a safe, fun, family-oriented, multi-use outdoor recreational destination that promotes local economic development while conserving and protecting its beauty, woods, water, and wildlife.” The facility offers daily and annual passes for hiking, bird-watching, biking, horseback riding, and motorized off-road trails for ATVs and other off-highway vehicles.
The Board of Directors for the DMRA has stirred up controversy with neighboring Harbin Hill residences in recent years when it announced plans to seek approval for a gun range to be constructed near the Adventure Center.
A petition in opposition to the proposed range currently has 922 signatures from area residents. Concerns include health risks associated with noise levels for neighboring properties, including homes and an area dog rescue. Some decibel testing has already been conducted and reported to be within safe limits.
Though some $1.5 million in grant funds have been secured to build the new feature, planning is still in the very early stages, with an environmental study still among the remaining requirements to move forward. The DMRA Board of Directors meets on Tuesday, August 1, at 1:00 p.m. in the Adventure Center.