The deadline for the annual Tennessee Senior Olympics Hall of Fame nominations may have passed, but the beginning of another busy summer athletic season has just started.
“Senior Olympic Games allow our members to stay active and fit and also participate in one of the sporting events they love,” said Kathy Motsinger-Eller, Director of Johnson County Senior Center.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics established a Hall of Fame in 2017 with the purpose of recognizing and honoring outstanding athletic performances as well as outstanding contributions that have made the organization successful. Scores of exceptional athletes and key volunteers have graced its system.
“We have many members who are competitive, and several have placed in the medal ceremony from the district FTAAAD senior games,” said Motsinger-Eller. "They have the opportunity to go onto state level than nationals. We have had golf, shuffleboard, pickleball, and table tennis compete and place at the state level.”
Each year a lot of planning and preparation is organized by event sponsors, and honoring these individuals is an exciting and rewarding time for members of the organization. However, it is the participants that gain the most benefit.
One regular competitor discussed the value of older adults staying active. “The Senior Olympics offer many different events,” said Dr. Robert Glenn, adding, “active, older adults are healthier, happier, and have a better quality of life.”
In addition to physical benefits, there is a social aspect that draws many. “Meeting new friends and visiting interesting places are additional benefits,” said Glenn.
According to Senior Olympics organizers, this year’s district participation will not be required to participate in the 2023 state finals, which will include, Golf: June 26 - 27, 2023 - Franklin Bridge Golf Club.
State Finals for all sports except cycling and pickleball are scheduled for June 23- 29 in Williamson County.
Pickleball State Finals are scheduled for August 10-13 at the Chattanooga Convention Center, while Cycling will be held from September 9-10, 2023, at Strawberry Plains, TN.
The TSO Board of Directors recently met and adopted the rule that out-of-state athletes will now be allowed to participate in basketball, volleyball, archery, and cycling, but TN athletes receive priority registration. Out-of-staters may register to start on April 15 if capacity has not been reached.
To view a general schedule per sport, please go to www.tnseniorolympics.com/sports-information, then select your sport, as most dates and times have been set. Please keep checking back for those that indicate TBD. Please note that this schedule is subject to change.