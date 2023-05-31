What was already planned as one of the year’s most anticipated and supported events of the year did not disappoint the large crowd that gathered at the Johnson County Senior Center.
Moved from its originally scheduled location, at Ralph Stout Park, this year’s Memorial Day ceremony brought together local, county, and state government officials along with community leaders and representatives. The event also saw an impressive number of members and ranks of the United States military who have served and are currently serving.
Air Force veteran Robert Hensley served as the Master of Ceremonies and put things in perspective as he thanked the full house for not allowing the weather to hinder their attendance, honoring those that have given the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of everyone present.
“It’s a great feeling to see so many of you come out despite the bad weather, as well as the opportunity to have the Senior Center available to honor those that gave their lives for our freedom,” Hensley said.
First to address the audience was Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan, who was brief but to the point when he drew attention to how honored he was “to be here and be a part of this special day.”
The music and singing accompanying the ceremony included ‘For Freedom” and God Bless the USA” by Lindsey Yoggerst, while Nancy Davis sang “I Still Believe in America and “God Bless America.”
A tribute to Johnson County Veterans who passed away since last Memorial Day, a wreath presentation, and the traditional riffle volley and Taps concluded the ceremony, respectively. But what served as the highlight of the event was a speech by guest speaker U.S. Army, Retired Col. Dan Bishop, who reminded all present of the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“This is not a happy day, but a solemn remembrance of those who gave their lives,” Bishop said.
While stating that, unfortunately, “war is necessary,” Bishop emphasized the reason for the large crowd that sat before him. “The greatest tragedy would be to forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice and came back in a coffin to grieving families.”
The speech was done, the point was made, and the audience had no choice but to feel proud of being in attendance, honoring the country’s and Johnson County’s fallen heroes.