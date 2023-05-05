Seventeen students from high school, middle school, and sixth grades were honored last week for being outstanding members of the community during a Good Neighbor Award Reception at Christian Church Life Center.
The Award Reception was presented by Gamma Mu, the Johnson County chapter of the International Society for Woman Educators, Delta Kappa Gamma. Gamma Mu has been honoring Johnson County students since 2015, and over the years, the award has evolved from solely a middle school honor now to include 6th graders and high school students as well.
In an address to the banquet attendees on Tuesday evening, Gamma Mu member Sheila Cruse said, “These students were selected by teachers for specific qualities not always celebrated in an educational setting.”
Cruse went on to explain that these good neighbor qualities include helpfulness, generosity, humility, and compassion, and Cruse claimed that the teachers didn’t hesitate for a minute when selecting these students for the honor.
“We have become so focused as teachers on GPA and test results,” she said, “but that’s not the whole story. If you don’t have a generous spirit and feel compassion for others, you’re not educated. We’ve become more concerned with the mind than with the heart, but the two have to come together.”
Students who excel in academics and athletics are heavily applauded, but Cruse advocated for another group of young people who are often overlooked. “These kids work hard and are good team players, kind-hearted, and willing to help,” Cruse said. “They are quiet leaders who bring light into a dark space, and they deserve to be recognized.”
Before the awards ceremony, Brenda Potter read Mayor Larry Potter’s proclamation to the students. “Remain strong in these good neighbor qualities,” Potter said. “They will follow you into the workplace for years to come and in areas you may not have dreamed of.”
Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox stated, “We are so proud of our students for this honor,” Simcox said. “We love and respect their willingness to be good examples for everybody. Keep that personality you have going on–it will take you far in life.”
As each award recipient’s name was read and the student walked up to the stage, their name and photo appeared behind them on a big screen. The personalized presentation included words and phrases that students and faculty used to describe each Good Neighbor.
Each recipient was presented with a certificate and a gift from Mayor Potter, as well as a handmade drawstring bag containing a personalized copy of the Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein, a proclamation that was read in the student’s name in the State House of Representatives, and a Tennessee flag that was flown in their honor in Nashville. The bags also contained letters from local leaders and money from Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank, Johnson County Bank, and Farmers State Bank.
One award winner, senior Kendyl Kleine, said that “It’s an honor that people realize that people can be nice.” Kleine went on to say that “My dream is to go into healthcare and make a difference in people’s lives. I know how good it feels, and I’d like to show that to other people.”
This year’s recipients of the Good Neighbor Award are:
Doe Elementary
Jenesis (Jenna) Eckert
Peyton Infinger
Laurel Elementary
Johnny Blankenship
Mountain City Elementary
Ivy Abernathy
Lily Bauguess
Candace Potter
Roan Creek Elementary
Alyvia Arnold
Lexie Faircloth
Kagen Townsend
Johnson County Middle School
Dade Eggers
Liyah Hillman
Addyson Snyder
Eliah Tester
Johnson County High School
Lexi Mullins
Jackson Clifton
Ezra Howard
Kendyl Kleine