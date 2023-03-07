In coordination with the state of Tennessee office of Faith-Based initiatives' designation of March 10 as “DAY OF HOPE” across Tennessee, Johnson County/Mountain City is doing its part to bring recognition to this event that will broadcast live activities across the state.
From Prayer Breakfasts and Ministry Conferences to “My Cup Runneth Over” resource fairs in West Tennessee and Middle Tennessee’s Day of Hope events in Nashville at Lipscomb University and Houston County Day of Hope in Erin Tn to “The Gateway” recovery center celebration in Knoxville, East Tennessee, and Johnson County are doing their part to bring light to the fact that there is hope for recovery in our communities all across the state.
Mayor Jerry Jordan and Mayor Larry Potter have designated the events and activities planned for March 10th and 11th as JOHNSON COUNTY/MOUNTAIN CITY’S WEEKEND OF HOPE. The AARRC-ACTION Coalition’s recovery resource center, A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition prevention team, the Hybrid Lifeline Peer Recovery Coordinator, and Ballad Health have come together for a full weekend of recognition of those we have lost and hope for those continuing on the path to recovery from substance abuse.
Activities will begin on Friday at noon at Johnson County Community Hospital with a memorial wall dedication in memory of those lost to suicide and overdose in our community. With words of hope for the future from State Representative Scotty Campbell and dedication led by Tricia Morefield, the wall will be displayed at the hospital here in our county and will allow community members to honor those lost. We invite and encourage anyone who would like to remember a family member, friend or loved one lost to suicide or overdose to participate. Refreshments will be served. Names can be placed on the wall anytime by stopping by the hospital lobby.
Saturday at 11 a.m., activities for the Johnson County Community Summit on Prevention and Recovery will begin at the First Christian Church Community Life Center with stories of hope and recovery from those walking the path and will highlight resources available for recovery here in our county as well as provide useful information for parents and community members on prevention of substance use disorder. Hear from community members and regional Peers how recovery is changing their lives and how they are giving back to their communities to help others find that same path. At noon hear local musician James Bowman perform. Being no stranger to struggle, James, through his musical talents, invites listeners to a transparent and vulnerable conversation of what it means to be human, grow in faith, and face adversity. It is no question his music speaks volumes and brings unity, comfort, and encouragement to listeners.
Following will be several informative education sessions on topics such as resilience, talking to your teens about substance use, and mental health and wellness, an activities room for students, a prayer room with ministers standing by to provide spiritual support, and more.
Naloxone training and free kits onsite, as well as medication lock boxes, resources for loved ones, and many other resources and vendor information, will be available.
Lunch will be provided, and the entire event is free for everyone. Registration is encouraged but not required.
For more information, contact ACTION Coalition at 727-0780, AARRC recovery at 220-9517, email actioncoalition@outlook.com, or message us on Facebook at actioncoalitiontn.
March 10th Memorial Wall dedication at Johnson County Community Hospital at noon
March 11th-Community Summit on Prevention and Recovery, First Christian Church LifeCenter, 401 W. Main St Mountain City Tn 11 a.m.-2 p.m.