Welcome to year three of Wildflower Watch. This feature will introduce a variety of flowering plants over the coming months. Some will be common and others will be rare, or, at least, more of a challenge to find. All of the flowers can be found in Johnson County or in one of the adjoining counties in Tennessee, North Carolina, or Virginia.
Places to look for common wildflowers include the Goose Creek Trail in Mountain City, roadsides, overgrown fields, and your own backyard. Many woodland wildflowers growalong the many public trails and public areas in Johnson County. These include the Laurel Creek Trail, the Iron Mountain and Appalachian Trails, around Watauga Lake, and Gentry Creek Falls Trail.
Please note that this is a feature for fun and not an authoritative scientific discussion. If you desire more information about common wildflowers, I recommend you obtain one or more of the excellent books that cover plants in the Southern Appalachians. My favorite is Wildflowers of Tennessee, the Ohio Valley, and the Southern Appalachians by Dennis Horn and Tavia Cathcart. If you would like a broader discussion of plant life, I recommend Wildflowers & Plant Communities of the Southern Appalachian Mountains & Piedmont by Timothy P. Spira. On-line resources may also be helpful, but nothing beats thumbing through the beautiful pictures in a wildflower guide!
Finally, as you explore, remember to take only photographs and leave the plants for pollinators and other “flower-watchers” to find.
Skunk Cabbage ((Symplocarpus foetidus)
The first plant this year is something of a “tease” for two reasons. The plant has already flowered this year; in addition, because it is rare in Tennessee, you might find it difficult to locate. This plant is skunk cabbage; it is a fascinating plant that can be found in Johnson County and is worth knowing about.
Skunk cabbage grows in mountain bogs. It is an early-flowering plant, emerging from January into March. It has a fleshy hood-like spathe (leaf-like covering) enclosing a ball with numerous tiny flowers. The visible hood may be stripped or spotted; one example was in last weeks Tomahawk. The photo today was taken in late February when the “flower” was drying out. You can see the “flower ball” and the hooded spathe in the two plants pictured.
In addition to its strange appearance, skunk cabbage has other interesting characteristics. The plant gives off a strong skunk-like odor, which deters deer and other herbivores and attracts pollinators. In addition, skunk cabbage is able to generate its own heat, warming the protected flowers, which provide pollen for insects in the winter when other pollinators are rare.
In late spring, after the flowers are gone, cabbage-like leaves grow 10-20 inches tall and provide shelter for small birds and animals. As this plant is rare in Tennessee, please let me know if you find it here so that I can notify those who monitor rare species, but keep its location protected.