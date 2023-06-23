Mountain City Council members approved a new monument to be erected in memory of Vietnam soldier KIA Dallas Robinson.
Wanda Payne, and Reba Robinson, two former classmates, approached City Council members during its June meeting to request permission to install the monument at Ralph Stout Park.
“We are representing the class of 1968,” said Wanda Payne. “We would like to purchase a memorial similar to the ones already in place, with a granite base.”
Dallas was born on Veteran’s Day, 1949. His parents, Frank B. Robinson and Ollie M. Robinson, lived in Trade, Tennessee. Dallas was the youngest of seven children and graduated from Johnson County High School. After graduation, Dallas entered service in the Army and received training as a medic.
“He graduated from high school the first week of June,” said his niece, Janie Gentry. “The following week, he started basic training, then went to Fort Sam Houston Texas for medic training.”
Dallas arrived for duty in Vietnam, where he was assigned and served with HHC Company, !st Battalion, 46th Infantry, 198th Infantry Brigade, American Division, USARV.
During Operation Middlesex Green, on March 28, 1971, Fire Support Base Mary Ann, located some 7 kilometers northwest of Hau Duc in Quang Tin Province, came under a heavy mortar and sapper attack. The Base perimeter was breached by the enemy, and during the ensuing battle, thirty men were killed in the action before the enemy withdrew. Corporal Dallas Robinson was killed in action by shrapnel wounds.
The class of 1968 has fond memories of their classmate and friend who died too young. “He played in the high school band,” said Gentry. “He was known as the kindest and nicest person.”
The young soldier was a hero in the true sense of the word and gave his life for others. Dallas was awarded a purple heart for his sacrifice.
“The Class of ’68 would like a memorial monument,” said Payne. “Similar to the two local Vietnam fatalities presently represented in the area of Ralph Stout Park’s Veteran’s memorial: Worley Hall from the Class of ’64 and Wayne Steagall from the Class of ’66. Dallas’s Memorial would be from the Class of 68.”
“We are thrilled,” said Gentry. “Everyone in the family is ecstatic the class of 1968 is doing this.”
Fundraising efforts will continue, and the class hopes to see the project’s completion by November 2024.