Each year the Johnson County Senior Center works to provide a variety of opportunities for its members. Some of these opportunities include new exercise classes to improve breathing and balance, free art classes taught by local artists, special events and holiday celebrations, and scheduled local and long-distance trips.
This May, over forty Senior Center members, joined a Diamond Tours trip to Amelia Island, St. Augustine, and Jacksonville, Florida, which departed Monday, May 22nd, and returned Friday, May 26.
Throughout the week, the group visited locations such as Amelia Island, the southernmost Atlantic coast barrier island, and the historic St. Augustine, America’s oldest city. The seniors also toured the Ponce De Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine and then Jacksonville, Florida, before enjoying a cruise following the St. John’s River.
“[This year’s trip to Florida] was a great trip with a great group of people,” Tom Reece, one of the trip leaders, said. “[We] learned a lot of history. We especially enjoyed the boat ride on the St. John’s River in Jacksonville. The captain was very informative and entertaining. The St. John’s River is one of the few rivers that flow north. Another traveler, Bill Anderson, said. “The Diamond Tour trips are a great value for all you do and see. Some meals are even included, and the hotels are all very nice where you stay.”
Searching for ways to benefit its members, the Senior Center offers new experiences and opportunities for physical, mental, emotional, and social growth.
“I love helping our seniors check things off their bucket list and visit new places and states they’ve never been to,” Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the Johnson County Senior Center’s Director, said. “We wish we could take more people on our trips, but our active members will always be our first priority.”
Coming this September, the seniors will be going to Mackinac Island, located in Lake Huron between Michigan’s northern and southern peninsulas. The trip roster is full, but there is a waiting list.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com or call 727-8883.