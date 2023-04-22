Columbine (Aquilegia canadensis)
This delicate perennial plant has a beautiful nodding flower that is usually red (five yellow petals with red spurs) with numerous yellow stamens. It prefers dry woods and limestone bluffs. The long thin stems bear delicate stem and basal leaves. Columbine grows 1-4 feet tall, but the ones I have seen locally are usually 1-2 feet. There is only one species of native columbine in eastern North America. It is pollinated by hummingbirds.
Varieties are domesticated and make a lovely plant in a rock garden or plant collection.