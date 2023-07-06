Summer is the time of year when Johnson Countians head outside and enjoy the best the season has to offer.
Whether it’s the upcoming Sunflower Festival or a bar-b-que in the backyard with friends and family, or caring for the lawn and garden, many enjoy being outdoors in our mountains.
But authorities want people to be aware when the weather heats up, so does the risk of heat-related health injury.
“We typically get two or three heat-related emergency calls,” said Kevin Colson, Johnson County’s Director of 911 Emergency. “In mid-July, August it warms up, and although very rare, the heat-related calls are usually when people are active at outdoor events.”
Although heat-related emergencies are considered rare in Johnson County, authorities want residents to know it only takes one emergency to change a life, and one is too many.
In an effort to encourage awareness of the importance of heat safety, the American Red Cross Tennessee Region issued an excessive heat warning advisory for this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Tennessee is expected to reach the mid to high 90s by the week’s end, with heat indexes over 100 degrees forecasted. A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity.
It is also important to be aware of both the temperature and the heat index. The heat index is the temperature the body feels when the effects of heat and humidity are combined.
“Everyone has to be cognizant of the weather,” said Colson. While enjoying outdoor events, Colson wants to remind locals to “stay out of direct sunlight, keep hydrated, and wear appropriate clothing.”
Appropriate clothing includes wearing loose-fitting light weigh clothing and avoiding dark colors because they attract the sun and hold heat.
Keeping abreast of the local weather alerts will help residents make good heat choices. One such example would be to avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.
Know those in your neighborhood who are elderly, young, sick, or overweight. They are more likely to become victims of excessive heat.
These are timely reminders for residents since July is possibly the busiest month for outdoor activities and events around Johnson County.
While it is vital for locals to heed the heat warnings and stay safe, it is equally important to be aware of how the increase in heat affects animals.
Authorities recommend providing some form of shade or covering for the pet population and making sure they have plenty of fresh water. The Red Cross recommends people check on animals frequently to make sure they are not suffering from the heat.
Most importantly, never leave an animal or child alone in an enclosed vehicle.
Applying these tips will ensure everyone has a fun and heat-safe summer.
For more information RedCross.org/Tennessee