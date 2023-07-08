Citrus Dijon Grilled Chicken

I absolutely love grilling in the summertime. You can literally cook just about anything on the grill. There’s some thing about the smell of a grill that just brings you happiness, not to mention, gets the mouth watering. This is a great week night dinner! Here is one of my favorite grilled chicken recipes. Love the taste, savor the moment.

Citrus Dijon Grilled Chicken (Marinade)

With spicy mango salsa

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Marinade

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

juice of 1 lime

juice of 1 lemon

juice of 2 oranges

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

Combine all marinade ingredients and whisk vigorously to combine

In a bowl or large zip-close bag, combine chicken and marinade and toss to coat well. Chill 1 hour or up to overnight.

When ready to cook, preheat grill to medium. Place chicken on the grill. Cook 12-16 minutes, then turn over.

Cook 12-15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Spicy Mango Salsa

2 Mangoes, peeled and diced

1 small cucumber, peeled and diced

2 Jalapeños seated and diced

1 Medium avocado peeled and diced

1/2 tsp chipotle powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together. Serve over chicken.


