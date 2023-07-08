I absolutely love grilling in the summertime. You can literally cook just about anything on the grill. There’s some thing about the smell of a grill that just brings you happiness, not to mention, gets the mouth watering. This is a great week night dinner! Here is one of my favorite grilled chicken recipes. Love the taste, savor the moment.
Citrus Dijon Grilled Chicken (Marinade)
With spicy mango salsa
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Marinade
½ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons dijon mustard
juice of 1 lime
juice of 1 lemon
juice of 2 oranges
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon oregano
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Instructions
Combine all marinade ingredients and whisk vigorously to combine
In a bowl or large zip-close bag, combine chicken and marinade and toss to coat well. Chill 1 hour or up to overnight.
When ready to cook, preheat grill to medium. Place chicken on the grill. Cook 12-16 minutes, then turn over.
Cook 12-15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.
Spicy Mango Salsa
2 Mangoes, peeled and diced
1 small cucumber, peeled and diced
2 Jalapeños seated and diced
1 Medium avocado peeled and diced
1/2 tsp chipotle powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients together. Serve over chicken.