Applications for grants from the Johnson County Community Foundation (JCCF), an affiliate fund of the East Tennessee Foundation (ETF), began earlier this month.
According to officials, the time to submit an application is running out so those interested must apply online to ETF no later than April 28, 2023.
Grant awards will primarily range from $1,000 to $5,000 and the one-year grants are awarded a start date of July 1, 2023.
Nonprofit organizations, public educational institutions, and units of government that are in or serve residents of Johnson County are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Past year's recipients have included the Johnson County Center for the Arts, the Johnson County Community Center, along with the Johnson County Senior Center.
“It is very impactful in Johnson County,” said Regional Advancement Coordinator Jill Murphey, “Last year Johnson County received $53,897.32 in grants. A lot of good outcomes happen from these grants, the senior center and the community center received them. We help fill those needs.”
The Johnson County Community Foundation was established in 2001 through the work of the Johnson County Champion Community Committee and the generous gifts of time, vision, and resources by a group of Johnson County residents committed to strengthening communities and improving the quality of life in Johnson County.
“The program has been well supported and well received,” said Murphy, “thank you for all the great work in Johnson County.”
East Tennessee Foundation (ETF) was established in 1986 with $625,000 in assets, since then it has grown into a community foundation supporting 25 counties, managing $648 million in assets comprised of 491 charitable funds and 8 supporting organizations. ETF is a public charity and community foundation created by and for the people of East Tennessee. ETF consists of many donors joined together to make the region they love a better place. ETF seeks to build endowments, creating a permanent source of philanthropic funding for the East Tennessee region.
“Johnson County is truly one of my favorite places to come,” said Murphey, “some of the most amazing, generous people live in Johnson County. Thank you for your years and years of support.”
For more information and to apply visit www.easttennesseefoundation.org/grants/johnson-county-community-foundation.
For more information on ETF visit www.easttennesseefoundation.org.