With the high rise in drug activity, the Mountain City Police Department is pleased to announce the results of its focus and concentrated enforcement efforts on narcotic-related crimes within the community.
Since June 2022, the MCPD officers have worked with great effort to utilize available resources to successfully conduct drug interdiction operations within the Town of Mountain City, according to a recent press release, which has also emphasized that. The success of the ongoing operations "was due to the aid of and could not be accomplished without a Certified Narcotics Canine as well as Narcotics Investigators who have been specifically assigned to investigating narcotic-related crimes."
"With a lot of time and effort, these operations have led to the seizures of guns and narcotics, as well as asset forfeitures," said Mountain City Police Chief Joey Norris.
MCPD officers explained that Narcotics Investigators not only conduct their own investigations but also relay information to the Patrol Officers, which is essential for efficiently
removing drugs from not only the community but some cases, neighboring communities.
An example of this is Mountain City Police Department has an officer assigned to a Task Force position, which allows the officer further to investigate narcotic crimes beyond the normal scope of standard duties.
"This is a crucial position to have at any law enforcement agency," Norris said. "This has aided with local, state, and even federal investigations."
Norris also wanted to emphasize that MCPD has a close working relationship with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, "who have
been instrumental in accomplishing our goals."
Many different types of narcotics have been located in Mountain City and Johnson County communities, including Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, and THC-laced edibles and devices. Most notably, more than 17 ounces of marijuana and more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine have been taken off of the streets of Mountain City, which was associated with 16 arrests, the MCPD release said.
"We would also like to give a special mention to K-9 Zorro himself and his handler," Norris said, adding, "They have certainly done their part in combating drug trafficking in our area."
K-9 Zorro and his partner have also assisted the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Carter County Sheriff in drug interdiction-related incidents. Since he became a member of the MCPD force, Zorro has been an invaluable resource. He has been involved in the seizure of more than 100 guns and over 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine.
Norris and his officers wanted to thank the community and governing body of the Town of Mountain City for their continued support as "we continue these efforts." Thank you.