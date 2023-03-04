LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Volunteers
Tennessee is known as the volunteer state, and with good reason. Tennesseans have long been known to eagerly volunteer to fight in wartime. Volunteers are also an important part of many nonprofit organizations. The Red Cross, clubs, fire fighters, food banks, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, 4-H, and many more rely on volunteers to perform their mission. If you like to hike, volunteer to help maintain local trails. If you like to read, volunteer at the library. Whatever you like to do, there are probably volunteer opportunities for you. If there aren’t, start your own. It can be fun and educational, and volunteers derive a sense of self worth and satisfaction from their efforts. So get out there and volunteer.
New Books and Movies
Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, New J GRA
Fire, ice, flood. Three natural disasters, and four kids fighting for their lives. Four kids swept up in the devastating effects of climate change, and connected in ways that will shock them.
Rhinos at Recess, Mary Pope Osborne, New J OSB
Book 37 in the best selling Magic Tree House series for young readers. Jack and Annie are on the playground at recess when they feel the magic tree house calling them. They sneak away from school and the tree house sends them to the South African savanna to save a rhinoceros.
What Color is Your Parachute? : Your guide to a lifetime of meaningful work and career success, Richard Nelson Bolles, New 650.14 BOL
Whether you are searching for your first job, recovering from a layoff, or wanting to make a career change, this book can help you. You will learn how to network, make an impressive resume, interview with confidence, and negotiate the best salary.
Thor: Love and Thunder, DVD 106
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr, the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.
Have you read a good a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
