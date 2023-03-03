Girl Scout cookie season is here, and the local Girl Scout Troop 1000 announced this year’s schedule for local community Girl Scout cookie booth displays.
It is the time when fans await the Girl Scouts selling their cookies. The familiar booth displays with green banners anchored in big smiles of troop members asking people if they want to buy a cookie were seen in several locations starting this past weekend.
Patrons have their favorites; whether it’s the Do-si-do’s or the Thin Mints, there is a cookie for every tastebud. But Troop 1000 does more for the community than just selling cookies. This year the troop has been busy giving back to Johnson County.
“I think they are awesome,” said Theresa McElea of Helping Others, “any organization that helps us I really appreciate.”
For those who wonder where the money from the cookie sales goes, Troop 1000 Administrator Ashley McElyea stresses that all proceeds stay local. “This year, troop 1000 has big goals and big plans. So far, we are planning several projects for the community.”
“We have donated food and hygiene items for our local people in need at Helping Others,” McElyea said. “In December, we collected kid’s items and donated nine shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Box from Samaritans' purse. Last year we provided peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless and have plans to do that again soon.”
In addition to giving back to the community, Troop 1000 cares for the members of the troop also.
“Cookie season is our main fundraiser,” she said. “We don’t charge for membership dues for our troop, so we depend on every dollar we can raise to pay for the girl’s patches and activities to keep the parents from having to pay so much out of pocket.”
The troop has grown and become a close-knit team working towards their goals together. McElyea made it clear how vital the camaraderie of the troop is when she said, “I absolutely love and adore the girls. I truly love providing a safe place for them to come and have fun. We currently have about 15 active girls in our troop. We want them to have as many experiences and opportunities as possible in their time in girl scouts.”
While cookie season is underway, it is only the beginning of all the activities ahead for Troop 1000.
“We are hoping after cookie season, our community will see how much we love our girls and will be willing to support them in their endeavors,” said McElyea. Plans underway include a special trip to the birthplace of Girl Scouts in Savannah, Georgia. “We have some girls in 5th grade that started in our troop in Kindergarten, and every year they have expressed the desire to travel there, so it is my mission to raise as much funds as possible to take them there.”
The Girl Scouts' mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Troop 1000 is taking that commission seriously by making Johnson County a better place and caring for the people who live here.
Local cookie sales: March 3, at Food Lion from 4-6 p.m., March 4, at Family Dollar 12-4, and March 4, Food Country from 12-4 p.m., March 5, at Pioneer Village 12-2 p.m.
For more information, go to iwantcookies.org to find our booth times and locations. Those looking to purchase cookies can go to Troop 1000 website: https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop1000-388?fpkp=1