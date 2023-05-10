Members of the Skydive Mountain City and Epic Life Adventures are once again ready to demonstrate their community support by partnering to host a 100 Jump Challenge for cancer survivors. The event scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, will take place at Johnson County Airport at 611 Airport Road and will be much more than the average tandem jump: Organizers are planning on a day filled with live music, food, and festivities for cancer survivors and their families and friends to enjoy.
The plan is to have 100 cancer survivors jump at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Interested parties can register for the event at https://www.epiclifeskydive.org/.
Tandem skydiving is the safest way to skydive and one of the most popular, according to Skydive Mountain City’s website. Tandem jumpers are attached to an instructor who is very familiar with the equipment and the process. Once jumpers leave the airplane, they will freefall for less than a minute before the parachute opens. In total, the jump will take about 20 minutes.
Epic Life Adventures founder Mary Zacharrias shared that the non-profit 501 c3 organization’s mission is to “provide tandem skydives and extreme activities for cancer survivors.” A cancer survivor herself, Zacharrias said that she hopes to see more than just cancer survivors at the event, but their families and support systems, too.
Cancer affects not just an individual but that individual’s whole community, including spouses and partners, children, siblings, doctors, and caregivers. “The goal is to host 100 skydivers, their family, friends, and even some support like doctors and nurses--anybody that has been affected or is a cancer survivor,” Zacharrias said.
“Mary has a great non-profit organization, and her cause is amazing,” said Linda Cassese of Skydive Mountain City. “Skydiving does change people’s lives, even though it’s just a bucket list item. They come down, and then they understand the meaning of it,” Cassese said. “If you jump out of a plane, you can do anything.”
The tandem jump will take place rain or shine, but should the weather prevent a safe jump, the event will be rescheduled for the following day, Sunday, May 21. The jump itself will be free for cancer survivors, and the experience will include a video, shirt, and a “swag bag” for each participant. Participants are asked to pay a $50 registration fee plus a $1.25 service fee to hold their spot. Registration is non-refundable, but should the original registrant be unable to jump, the $50 deposit can be transferred to another jumper who meets the criteria.
For more information, call 919-664-0771 to speak with Linda from Skydive Mountain City or call 919-931-2623 to speak with Mary from Epic Life Adventures. Alternatively, visit www.epiclifeskydive.org or www.skydivemountaincity.com.