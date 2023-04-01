Laughter is the Best Medicine
Research shows that there are many benefits to laughter. Laughter can improve physical, emotional, and social health. It’s also free and fun. Children usually laugh more than adults. Laughter can help relieve the burdens of adult life. For more information on the health benefits of laughter, Google “laughter is the best medicine.“ Don’t have internet access? Use the library internet or use a library computer. It’s free and you don’t need a library card. Don’t know how to use a computer? Ask for help. The library staff can help you get started. Hopefully the selection of books and movies below will tickle your funny bone.
Funny Books and Movies
Who Were the Three Stooges? Pam Pollack, J 791.4302 POL
The slapstick comedy of the Three Stooges has entertained us for more than 100 years. This is their story.
Minions: Rise of Gru, DVD 92
Gru hatches a plan to become worthy of joining the supervillain group Vicious 6. With the help of his loyal followers the Minions, Gru tries to implement his diabolical plot.
The Addams Family, DVD 92, and The Addams Family 2, DVD 555
Beginning as a comic strip, becoming a TV show, and graduating to big screen movies, the Addams family is fun for all ages. Follow the antics of this spooky and wacky family as they live life with Addams family style.
Vinegar Girl: the Taming of the Shrew Retold, Anne Tyler, F TYL
Inspired by Shakespeare’s tale “The Taming of the Shrew,“ follow Kate Batista as she tries to navigate the paths of life.
Have you read a good a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library. Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683