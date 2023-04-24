I would like to give my opinion and voice my frustration about the ridiculous overabundance of Airbnb’s in Johnson County. This does not even include VRBO or other websites that book vacation homes.
To prove my point, I chose flexible dates for one weekend in May for two adults and over 200 places listed are available to stay. This doesn’t include the places in Butler that are in Carter County. I’m sure that would make well over 300!
I appreciate bringing tourists into our small, quaint town to enjoy all it has to offer, but I feel it is at the cost of those who want a home to call their own. This angers me because so many people like myself who reside here cannot afford to even buy the smaller houses going up for sale as they are far too overpriced for the poor condition they are in.
Out-of-state as well as local people with extra money are buying them at higher prices to flip them into Airbnb’s. Also, the shortage of rentals has been a long-standing issue that is only getting worse. I wish there was a limit on how many vacation homes are allowed in our very small county.
If anyone has a recommendation or a 2-3 bedroom home they’d like to sell me for under $150K that’s not a total fixer-upper, I’d be happy to talk to you.
Emme Kob