According to reports, in 2022 an estimated 6.5 million Americans over the age of 65 were living with Alzheimer’s disease. The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease, affecting an individual’s cognitive abilities (i.e. memory, thinking, and behavior). A growing global dilemma, Alzheimer’s claims 55 million people worldwide.
Within the state of Tennessee, it is estimated that over 360,000 caregivers support over 120,000 Alzheimer’s patients. Of those caregivers, it is estimated that 29.8% suffer from depression and 66.7% have chronic health conditions.
The challenge of caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s can be draining both physically and mentally. The demands of caring for a person living with Alzheimer's can often increase the caregiver’s stress and anxiety, isolate them, and, due to long-term stress, can cause heath issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, ulcers, and insomnia. A caregiver’s path is arduous and ever-changing as the disease progresses, requiring them to cope with each new behavior and challenge.
Serving the local senior population, the Johnson County Senior Center has witnessed the toll Alzheimer’s disease can take in an individual and his or her family. Beloved members and friends have been diagnosed with the disease, losing first their abilities to accomplish daily tasks and eventually their independence.
Led by Tracey Wilson, Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee , the first Coffee & Conversation meeting for Alzheimer’s caregivers was held on Wednesday, February 15, at the Senior Center. Meeting the third Wednesday of each month at 2:30pm, the dementia caregivers’ support group focuses on bringing together individuals who share in the struggles and hardships of caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s. The group offers mental and emotional support through open discussions, shared experience and advice, and by providing local and national resources for caregivers. During the one hour session, the Senior Center will provide music therapy with Sherri Tester for the caregivers’ patients.
Many individuals and families with a form of dementia feel as they are experiencing challenges nobody else is goig through. This often leads to embarrassment and isolation. The stigma of memory loss is huge and should not be. We need to lean on others and reach out for help when we need, knowing what resources are out there prior to needing them and realizing by doing so, we are not admitting defeat or our inability to take care of our loved one.
To learn more about the Coffee & Conversation Alzheimer’s support group, contact the Johnson County Senior Center at 727-8883.