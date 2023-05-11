National Day of Prayer hosted at multiple locations brought many together from across the region last week.
Residents and community officials gathered at First Baptist Church, the Johnson County Courthouse, and Ralph Stout Park for music, preaching, and prayer on May 4, 2023. The events were scheduled for midday so that working adults could attend on their lunch breaks, and high school students were excused from classes in order to attend.
National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday of May. According to the National Day of Prayer Task Force, the day was created by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952. The purpose of the National Day of Prayer is to encourage constituents to pray for their local, regional, and national leaders.
The Courthouse ceremony kicked off at 12:30 p.m. with a presentation of state and national flags by the Honor Guard, followed by a singing of the National Anthem and the pledge of allegiance. The national tribute was followed by a musical performance and closing remarks by a local preacher.
“The ceremony was very moving, and I’m glad to see so many people here,” said attendee Ellen Greenwell. “I support it for our community and country.”
Mayor Larry Potter said that he was pleased with the turnout and pleasantly surprised with the afternoon’s weather, which was relatively dry and sunny, if a bit cold. “This event is not only important for our community, but it’s important for our whole country,” Potter said. “We’re in a world of hurt right now, and prayer is essential to our lives.”
The ceremony at Ralph Stout Park begin a little after 1 p.m. and included music and messages from local pastors. Attendance was around 65 people, including young and old alike.
Subway donated sandwiches for attendees, and T-shirts were available for purchase. All proceeds from shirt sales were donated to the Helping Others Ministry. Founder Theresa McElea said that $120 was raised through shirt sales, and the money would go towards the organization’s new soup kitchen.
Several high school students participated in the ceremony at Ralph Stout Park, reciting prayers for their school and community. Senior Aubrie Baird was one such student who read the National Prayer before the crowd. “I’m glad I had the opportunity to be here today,” Baird said. “I want to be a light for the younger people–it can be hard to show our faith sometimes.”
Ashley Worlock, one of the event organizers, explained that she helped launch the first local event in 2018. Worlock said that she was pleased with this year’s turnout, explaining that attendance was split between the Courthouse, First Baptist, and Ralph Stout Park. “There are more students here this year, and I’m pleased,” Worlock said.
For more information or to get involved with future events, contact Worlock at johnsoncountyndp@gmail.com.