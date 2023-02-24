This is the time of year when many are eagerly anticipating planting a garden and getting the seeds ready, while others use this time to plan their vacations or visit with the family on their days off. An exciting event many also look for with much anticipation this time of year is the annual Readers Choice Awards.
At The Tomahawk, from the publisher and editor to the reporters and advertising staff, everyone anticipates this time of year, as it is when it is revealed who readers believe are the best in the area at what they do. The special event allows readers to vote for their personal favorite merchants and vendors in town. And, it is the chance for all to show personal appreciation for the most favored or visited stores.
For others, finding out who is voted town favorite is a chance to check out someplace new. When the Tomahawk runs the edition, readers eagerly flip the pages to find out which businesses their neighbors vote for as the best in town,
Exploring the businesses that make it to the top of the list allows locals to find places that they may not have ventured into without that encouragement.
By shopping locally, residents not only support businesses but develop relationships that enrich their lives.
But, while this year’s top choices are revealed, in this contest, really, everyone is a winner.
The Tomahawk appreciates its readers for taking the time to complete and return their choices and encourages them to congratulate and check out all the winners.
It is a privilege to present those chosen by The Tomahawk readers this year as the best of the best.