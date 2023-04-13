The Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Board of Directors gathered last Tuesday, April 4, to discuss new business for the mountain.
The weather is warming up and as more folks come to Doe Mountain to recreate, the Board of Directors must reconsider equipment leases to manage the changes in demand.
For Trail Maintenance Tech Dillon Cornett, rentals are an important part of DMRA’s business model. “The rentals have been great,” Cornett said. “We got people outside that wouldn’t normally be here.”
But after nearly one year of offering rentals, Doe Mountain leadership and staff are auditing the current options and exploring the possibilities of new ones.
A presentation by Administrative Assistant Autumn Groesbeck revealed that the current contract with Polaris is costing DMRA money in the off-season. The contract is up for renewal in June, and the Board is considering alternative options for acquiring machines–either through purchasing its own units through East Tennessee ATV or entering into a lease agreement with Big Bad Wolf Motorsports.
Although no definite decision was made last Tuesday, the board is reviewing all the options on the table and will likely make a decision at the next board meeting on June 6.
Another major item on the meeting agenda was the introduction of Doe Mountain’s newest hires, including Program and Events Coordinator Chris Sweatt and the yet-to-be-named Executive Director, who will start work on May 1.
Sweatt has already stepped into his new role as Program and Events Coordinator, and his main goal in this new position is for Doe Mountain to become more involved in the community.
“I want locals to talk about us,” Sweatt said. “When tourists ask locals what to do in the area, I want them to recommend Doe Mountain,” Sweatt said.
Sweatt, who holds a degree in Environmental Geography, also hopes to bring more of an environmental focus to Doe Mountain. “There’s potential for developing this land into a protected habit for endangered species,” Sweatt said. “I’d like to take the resources we already have and expand on them. Then I want to make sure that we’re protected forever.”
These new directions for Doe Mountain will undoubtedly bring success and renown to the 8600-acre recreation area in the heart of Johnson County.
Although the 2023 Bike & Hike Day was unfortunately canceled, Doe Mountain is still excited to invite more hikers and non-motorized recreation to its trail systems. At Tuesday’s meeting, the
Board approved the motion to lower the cost of annual hiking passes from $25 a year to $10 a year to make access to outdoor recreation that much more affordable for the community.
Annual and day pass to Doe Mountain Recreation Area can be purchased at https://doetn.com/buy-passes/.