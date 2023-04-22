The Johnson County Senior Center has always strived for excellence and the center is a vital part of the community tirelessly serving Johnson County’s senior population. JCSC recently completed a rigorous application process to qualify for national recognition of excellence.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity for our center and for our small town,” said Kathy Motsinger-Eller Director of Johnson County Senior Center. “Receiving national accreditation would mean the senior center meets the highest standards of excellence for programs and services that are offered and demonstrates outstanding leadership.”
The National Council on Aging (NCOA) established the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) with a mission to support and strengthen senior centers through best practices, professional development, advocacy, research, and national standards of excellence. NISC supports senior center professionals dedicated to helping older adults remain active, engaged, and independent in their communities.
In addition to recognizing the work the senior center has done, obtaining national accreditation will provide the senior center with a financial boost to offer even more to Johnson County’s seniors.
While mentioning the tremendous growth the center has seen over the last few years, Motsinger-Eller said, “Our center is small and the center's membership roster continues to grow. With this national attention and extra funding, the possibility to expand the center would be greater. We are constantly looking for ways to create more space. My goal is to expand the front of the senior center to create additional space for indoor recreation. We would create more space for billiards, ping pong and shuffleboard and other activities. This would open more space in our main area for special events, banquets, our lunch program, and many other activities.”
Leading a wonderful group of staff and volunteers Motsinger-Eller is proud of the effort done on behalf of all that has been accomplished at the Center thus far. No matter how things go, the Senior Center will continue to work hard as it keeps up with its ever-changing and growing community.
“I have worked so hard the past two years to see this through,” Motsinger-Eller said. “My friend, Janet Rhea Payne, suggested we apply, and I could have never completed this process without her, Meg Dickens, and Rose Rasmussen. I knew it would be a difficult task and required a lot of time, and we were so excited to have an on-site visit. Accredited or not, I feel like we have the best senior center around because we have the best people around.”
For more information, please visit the Johnson County Senior Center Facebook page.