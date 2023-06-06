The recent opening of Mountain City Counseling Center will now allow area residents to take advantage of another new business. The center at 305 College Street, Mountain City, Tennessee, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Amy Crosswhitis at the helm, now ready to serve the community.
Opening a local private counseling center was a goal for Crosswhite, who mentioned that after marrying her husband, a Johnson Countian, and moving to the area five years ago, she noticed a need and wanted to help serve the community.
“My husband is from Mountain City, and after moving here, I realized there weren’t many services here,” said Crosswhite, “I was working at Frontier Health, and they have a ton of resources, but I thought it would be good to add to that and give people an additional resource.”
After receiving a master’s degree in 2008, Crosswhite obtained licensure in Tennessee in 2015. She has worked in a variety of different counseling areas and is excited to offer her services locally.
“I offer counseling for couples, individuals, adolescents, families, trauma, and grief,” said Crosswhite, “ I am trained in eye movement desensitization reprocessing (EMDR). It was developed for trauma victims, and it can also be used to treat anxiety and depression.”
In addition, the center can provide services to substance abuse patients.
“I have a background in substance abuse,” she said. “I have worked with a lot of substance abuse, and although I do not currently offer a group session, I can work with individuals with addiction.”
While currently offering a wide variety of counseling services, Crosswhite mentioned that number may increase in the near future. “My hope is to expand as I learn more about the needs of the community.”
The practice is open Monday through Thursday by appointment, but Crosswhite wants the community to know she is flexible with appointments to meet the needs of individuals in the community.
“I am available for evening appointments, and I want to be flexible,” she said, adding, “So many people here work out of town, so to have an evening availability will be advantageous.”
Mountain City Counseling accepts most major insurance, TennCare, and cash payments. For more information, call 423-460-1555