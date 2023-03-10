LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Ghost Stories
Many of us have memories of telling ghost stories, maybe while sitting around a campfire drinking hot chocolate and toasting marshmallows. Fires always seem to make the stories spookier, and it quickly becomes a contest to see who can tell the scariest story. Books tell stories of all types, and ghost stories are very popular. Ghost stories are also a favorite subject for movies. Below are a few ghost stories in book, audio book, and movie formats. Grab one, build a fire, pour a cup of hot chocolate, and cozy up for an evening of entertainment.
The Ghost of Slappy, R. L. Stine, J STI
Part of the Goosebump series by the master of scary stories. Slappy’s back as a ghost. And this time, the only thing you’ll play is hide-and-go-shriek! More books in the Goosebump series are available at J STI.
Odd Thomas, DVD 751
Meet Odd Thomas, a small-town fry cook who can see the dead. When a dangerous force comes to his town, Thomas teams up with his girlfriend and the sheriff to save everyone. The first in a series by Dean Koontz, more Odd Thomas stories are available in book (F KOO), large print (LP F KOO), and audiobook (CD KOO) formats.
True Irish Ghost Stories, St. John D. Seymour, 133.1 SEY
Tales of haunted houses, poltergeists, apparitions, banshees, and other supernatural happenings in Ireland.
Other Birds: a novel, Sarah Addison Allen, New F ALL
Zoey Hennessey claims her deceased mother’s apartment and meets her quirky, enigmatic neighbors, including three ghosts. When one of her neighbors mysteriously dies the night Zoey moves in, she becomes part of the investigation.
