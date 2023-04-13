For the second year in a row, local community advocate Eric Garland hosted the county-wide community Easter Egg hunt over the weekend which has once again turned out to be a great success. The event was hosted in partnership with DeAnna Greer’s 4th annual Easter Egg Extravaganza.
"I loved putting on this event for the kids with the help of DeAnna, and I look forward to doing it again next year," Garland said.
According to organizers, more than 12,000 stuffed eggs were hidden and each young participant received a basket with toys and candy.
Knerr’s Vintage Treasures and Pappy’s Gang Sporting Goods had a hand in helping to raise money for the event along with donations of candy and sweets from the community as well as a donation from the Mountain City Sunflower Festival. All other funding came through donations and support directly from Garland and Miss Greer. Cheryl Burlingame made a wonderful Easter Bunny.
Volunteers included Kelly Greer, Ronda Garland, Emilie Watson, John Hammett, and Devon Israel. Several parents got out of their cars to help hide Easter eggs.
As an added treat The Stateline Cloggers performed their routine along with Christi’s Gymnastics and Dance.